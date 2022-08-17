Following successful openings in Los Angeles and Miami, the decadent Parisienne restaurant and nightclub has set its sights on Dubai…

Storied French restaurant and nightclub Raspoutine is set to open in Dubai later this year, and we can’t wait. Having been an institution on Paris’ late-night party circuit for more than 50 years, Raspoutine will open its fourth global location in Dubai’s DIFC later this year.

While the Paris venue is a sought-after party-centric hotspot, we can expect more of a dinner-and-a-show vibe from the Dubai iteration, similar to Raspoutine Miami, which opened earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RASPOUTINE® (@raspoutine.miami)

While we’re not yet sure what the Dubai location will look like yet, we’re told to expect signature red hues with velvet touches and baroque style chandeliers that set the tone for a decadent dining and party experience.

On the menu, expect a dinner of reimagined Russian classic dishes with a French flair. Dishes like spaghetti & caviar, Wagyu beef pirojkis and duck and foie gras pelmeni will be paired with Raspoutine cocktails including Matryoshka, Tsar and Zolotaya Vishnya.

Of course, Raspoutine is as much about its self-described “mythical cabaret” as it is about the menu, so alongside a party atmosphere when dining, we’re expecting this to become quite the hotspot for late-night revellery too.

Raspoutine is the latest restaurant opening from Addmind Hospitality. The new venue adds to the group’s already impressive roster of restaurants and nightclubs that include award-winning super club, White Dubai, as well as Beirut-born brands La Mezcaleria, Bar du Port and Clap.

“Addmind is thrilled to partner with Paris Society for Raspoutine in Dubai, says Tony Habre, Group CEO. “Raspoutine is a legend on the Paris nightlife scene, and we’re looking forward to introducing the brand’s inimitable glamour and spirit to Dubai.”

We can’t wait to find out more.

Raspoutine Dubai, DIFC, opening soon. @raspoutine.dubai