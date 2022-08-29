Sponsored: A food festival is our kind of festival…

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai’s culinary credentials have never been in doubt. It has a tantalisingly diverse portfolio of acclaimed restaurants that run the full gastronomic gamut from fabulous fine dining to chic casual.

Selected elite eateries

Little encouragement is needed for us to put down our own kitchen utensils and head to these towering twin peaks for an indulgent dinner date out. But if there was an extra incentive, say, the return of the incredibly popular fixed price set menus of the Restaurant Month promotion — well, we may as well move in…

This time around the foodie festival will take place between September 9 and October 9, 2022 — with nine restaurants offering curated menu experiences from just Dhs99 (for the casual dining options) or Dhs199 for the signature restaurants.

In the VIP

If you fancy hitting up the top tier table action at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai you can plate up premium cuts from Prime68, a steakhouse with a rare reputation for meat purveying excellence; and there’s the exceptional, authentic aromas of Bangkok street food available at Tong Thai.

Staying with the Asian cuisine scene, Izakaya sets international class sushi and sashimi against the theatric tableside ritual of fresh wasabi making; and finally, rounding off the Dhs199 menu collection, there’s the smoky, charcoal tandoor wonder of Rang Mahal — inviting you to experience authentic spiced fare from the northern and southern regions of India.

Keeping it casual

For something a little more low key, but still highly recommended — check out the range of Dhs99 menus available at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai’s casual dining outlets. A line-up that includes the gourmet bun show available at brand new venue, Lush Burger — which comes with a side of Dubai Canal views.

Kitchen6 offers an all-star international buffet of global gastronomy big hitters with live stations (valid weekdays for lunch and dinner); Bridgewater Tavern is the perfect place to catch up with friends while watching the latest sporting event and they’ve got you covered with gourmet pub food and some of the best wings in town. Say ciao at Positano and satisfy your cravings with a selection of traditional salads, pizzas and much more or head to La Farine and enjoy European fare in a casual and comfortable setting.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay. For more information, or to book any of the restaurants above, call +971 4 414 0000, email: mhrs.dxbjw.ays@marriotthotels.com or visit jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

Images: Provided