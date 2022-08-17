Sponsored: With half-board rates from Dhs2,000…

The Waldorf Astoria brand is known worldwide for sumptuous luxury and refined elegance, and the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah is no different. Step into your own private oasis with a staycation at this beautiful hotel and let those troubles slip away with a dip in the pool, culinary adventures and pampering spa treatments.

Nothing but serenity awaits you at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, with its lush green gardens, temperature-controlled pools (adults-only and child-friendly pools available), the swathe of golden sand at the private beach, water sports, a luxurious spa and fully-equipped gym, and 319 beautifully-finished rooms and suites. And it can all be enjoyed for less this summer, with the resort’s half board summer escape package. Available until September 30, a staycation filled with five-star luxuries awaits, with room rates from Dhs2,000.

Guests check-in to one of the regal rooms, and can enjoy the culinary array on offer, which includes a lavish buffet breakfast, plus dinner at one of the hotel’s distinctive dining restaurants such as upscale Italian Social by Heinz Beck and Southeast Asian restaurant, Lao. There’s even free-flowing drinks included, with three-hours of beverages available during a sunset sitting from 6pm to 9pm.

There are more great offers to enjoy whether you’re looking for a tasty dinner deal or a relaxing spa treatment.

Summer Restaurant Week at LAO

As part of Dubai Restaurant Week, diners can feast on the flavours of Southeast Asian restaurant, Lao with a bespoke three-course meal for Dhs150. There’s a selection of starters, a la carte choice of main and a sweet dessert to finish, available daily from 6.30pm to 10.30pm until August 28.

Summer healing at Waldorf Astoria Spa

Designed to leave you feeling totally relaxed, the summer healing package includes a luxurious 60-minute Amra healing massage with complimentary enhancement for Dhs650. The massage combines techniques for relaxation and lymphatic drainage, along with relaxing and moderate pressure to intensely soothe tired, aching muscles. The Waldorf Astoria Spa is open daily from 10am to 8pm.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Crescent Road, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. waldorfastoria.com/dubai, @waldorfdubai