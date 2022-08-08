… and it’ll be home to the Middle East’s biggest cinema screen!

Dubai Hills Mall is set to get even better this month with the hotly anticipated arrival of Roxy Cinemas. Welcoming movie lovers from Wednesday August 31 the new Roxy Cinemas will feature a total of 15 screens, including the Middle East’s biggest cinema screen.

Measuring 28 metres by 15.1 metres to create 423 square metres (for scale, that’s twice the size of a tennis court) of movie magic, it’s set to be a next level cinematic experiences, and surely one of the best ways to enjoy all the latest releases. Called Roxy Xtreme, the one-of-a-kind movie viewing experience will offer 382 premium reclining seats across three tiers: Standard, Premium and Director’s Boxes. We’re already dreaming of catching the big box office smashes from one of the three director’s boxes, each a plush suite perched above the auditorium with just 12 luxurious suites. Ideal for booking with a group of movie-loving mates, director’s boxes come with on-demand waiter service, reclining heated seats with footrest and headrest and even wireless charging.

Of the remaining 14 screens at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall, seven will be Roxy’s Platinum Screens, which will open slightly later in October; plus seven silver screens, set to open alongside the Roxy Xtreme screen later this month.

Platinum Plus tickets are a luxurious cinema experience with comfortable reclining seats, a pillow and blanket to snuggle up, and access to the Platinum Lounge. Tickets are Dhs165, or Dhs255 for a welcome drink and nibbles upon arrival at the lounge, followed by a two-course meal plus a drink. Silver tickets, which offer comfy stadium-style setting, with powerful image and surround-sound, start from Dhs36.75. Prices for the director’s boxes are still to be confirmed.

Tickets will go on sale closer to the opening date, when we’ll be able to see the first line-up of Hollywood, Bollywood and Arabic blockbusters. Tickets will be available via theroxycinemas.com.