Fashion, homewares, a hypermarket, cinema, food court and Dubai’s fastest indoor rollercoaster…

The long-awaited shopping and lifestyle destination, Dubai Hills Mall, finally opened its doors in February, and is now home to a number of retail, dining, and entertainment concepts. Though the mall has welcomed many exciting outlets, there’s still plenty more to look forward to.

Now open

Included in the list of the stores open at Dubai Hills Mall, is a selection of apparel, eyewear, watches, footwear, cosmetics and fragrances, sportswear, jewellery, handbags, electronics, home décor, and more.

For fashion and sportswear fans, Puma, Adidas and Nike are all now open, offering a huge range of fitness and lifestyle apparel, as well as Superdry, H&M, Bershka, Aldo and Dune. Most excitingly for high street fashion fans, a huge Zara is also among the fashion options now open. Plus you can pick up new ‘fits at Urban Outfitters, Mango, and Stradivarius.

Those wanting to add to their beauty kits can now visit Faces, Benefit, Sephora, L’Occitane, Le Labo and Jo Malone. For pampering, an N Bar nail salon is also open on the lower ground floor, as the ever-so Instagrammable Nail(ed) Boutique.

Looking to pick up a bargain? Copenhagen’s Flying Tiger, Amsterdam’s HEMA and DAISO Japan are all ready for savvy shoppers to snap up the items they never knew they needed.

Home furnishing brands Home Centre, OC, Centrepoint, West Elm, Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids are also among the already open stores in the new mall, offering a beautiful range of home accessories, furniture and signature pieces which can all be shopped at the mall. There’s also a Sharaf DG, for picking up household electricals.

For residents that live locally, the largest Géant hypermarket in the region is now open at Dubai Hills Mall, inviting the community to get their weekly food shop done on the Ground Floor. In store, you’ll find a variety of fresh produce, an in-house bakery, an organic, gluten free and vegan foods section, and a French-inspired cheese section. You can also stock up on pantry goodies at the new Marks & Spencer.

Alongside retail, a few fast food restaurants have already opened at the food court including McDonald’s, KFC and Pizza Hut, while coffee shops Starbucks and Costa Coffee are also open within the mall, outside of the foodcourt. Restaurant options include D3’s homegrown Japanese restaurant Akiba Dori, and a new-look Coffee Club.

While we’ll still need to wait for the cinema to open, Adventure Park – featuring 11 unique experiences for the whole family to enjoy – is already open for families to enjoy. What’s more, a record-breaking roller coaster, called The Storm Coaster, is also open for thrill-seekers to take on.

Still to come

Dubai Hills Mall will add a Roxy Cinemas cinema to its roster of leisure options soon, where visitors will be able to catch all the latest blockbusters. For now, we’re not sure whether this will include Roxy’s VIP Platinum or Platinum Plus options.

There’s plenty of new restaurants still to come too, with openings such as Tulum which will expand from The Dubai Mall to a second branch in Dubai Hills Mall; and concepts from Bluewaters Island Ketch Up, Un Dimanche À Paris and Mitts & Trays will all land in Dubai Hills.

Keep an eye out for Saya Brasserie, opening in October, and Common Grounds, plus Eataly, Vietnamese Foodies and a new Jamie’s Italian. For casual coffees and sweet treats, shoppers will also be able to reward themselves with a caffeine break in Coffee Planet when it opens soon.

The new mall is conveniently located off Umm Sequeim Road, within close vicinity of neighbourhoods such as JVC, Arabian Ranches, Studio City, Motor City, Town Square and, of course, Dubai Hills. Dubai Hills Mall will also offer 7,000 parking spaces within its complex.

Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate. @dubaihillsmall

