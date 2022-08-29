Ready player one?

Note: Original article published October 15, 2020

Already now partially open, the Abu Dhabi mega procject — Al Qana found in the Rabdan area of the emirate has been delighting visitors with its blend of gastronomic and entertainment awesomeness.

In addition to an outstanding ensemble of world class restaurants and cafes, there is of course the Atlantian allure of The National Aquarium; the Grandiose Supermarket; Wellness Centre and gym, The Bridge; a scenic Marina; boat cruise; and alfresco food trucks.

And coming soon — Pixoul (formally known under the working title ‘Pixel’) will be the largest gaming hub of its type in Abu Dhab and include the latest evolution of Location-Based Entertainment (LBE). And it’s on track to open by Q4 2022…

Hit start to continue

In addition to futuristic VR tech, the venue will also operate the first certified eSports (that’s competitive gaming for any noobs out there) academy in the region.

The venue will feature a massive 800-seat capacity arena capable of hosting international class tournaments with giga-buckets of space for spectating. There will be also an eSports bar where gamers can watch competitive button bashing and get involved with retro gaming on golden age arcade machines, all whilst enjoying a dining experience.

Virtually impossible

The VR component of Pixoul will include a collection of 10 virtual and augmented reality games. Here you can stare down the sight of true FPS shoot-em-ups, put your hands in the air for virtual roller coasters, and even take a guided spaceship tour of the planet Pixoul.

The Pixoul game will be available in story and arcade modes and is set to offer a unique problem solving and world building experience.

The hardware under the hood

Talking about the upcoming launch, Karim Ibrahim, Co-founder of Pixoul Gaming and CEO of Robocom VR, said: “At Pixoul Gaming, we have introduced the region’s first fully wireless headsets in an open world cross-platform metaverse. With no unnecessary cables or heavy backpacks, the HTC Focus 3 headsets are fully synced with 4D and motion platform simulators to blur virtual reality’s boundaries ultimately.”

“Across these ten integrated experiences, each lasting 6-10 minutes, there is a never seen before the journey of flight & racing simulators, escape rooms, shooting games, paragliding, and rollercoasters – promising to push the boundaries of human imagination and set new standards of interactive and immersive entertainment.”

