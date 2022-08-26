Sponsored: A dinner and a show you don’t want to miss…

Love a night out at The Theater? There’s a fantastic vibrant new menu you need to try as you watch the world-class entertainment.

Head Chef Fotis Pastras has created new dishes that will complement the thrilling events that unfold a few feet from the dining table.

Chef Pastras, who hails from Greece, prepared the new menu with one thing in mind: for his guests to remember their experience at The Theater and to him, that’s food.

The chef draws his experience from his tenure in Michelin-starred restaurant – Claude Bosi at Bibendum, so you know this well-planned menu is going to be one to try.

When speaking about his menu, the chef said that he has added flavours from his hometown in Greece.

Signature dishes from the chef include a fine braised ossobuco with orzo (a type of pasta) and graviera cheese, a Parisienne pizza with crispy smoke duck, figs chutney and much more. The Theater also offers a wide selection of Japanese Nikkei fusion that includes Padron peppers, salmon tiradito, wagyu beef tataki and more. On the sharing menu, there’s a 1.5kg grilled wagyu tomahawk; a grilled shellfish platter with whole lobster, Argentinian prawns and king crab legs, and an oven-baked lamb leg.

You can make your bookings at The Theater on (0)4 222 2268 or email the team on reservations@thetheaterdubai.com. There are two seatings per day, the first at 7pm and the second at 10pm. Book in advance as this is an immersive show that is most likely to be a sell-out.

The Theater, Fairmont Hotel, Trade Centre, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 222 2268. @thetheaterdubai

Images: The Theater