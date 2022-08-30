Sponsored: Mountains or beach? How about both…

UAE road trip season is almost here, and whether you fancy an adventurous hike in the picturesque mountains or a moonlit dinner on the beach, Fujairah is the emirate that has it all.

Here’s one of the best road trips and staycations to experience in Fujairah…

Perched between the Hajar Mountains and the Indian Ocean, Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort is one of the few five-star addresses on the east coast. After a scenic drive, settle into one of the hotel’s idyllic rooms, each one offering floor-to-ceiling windows with iconic sea views.

Located on 230 meters of private beach, just around the corner from Fujairah town, Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort is the UAE road trip of choice for all kinds of holiday goers – from family getaways to romantic weekend escapes.

Surrounded by landscaped gardens, you could easily spend all day lounging by the pool, which also happens to be the biggest swimming pool on the east coast, complemented by a swim-up bar to keep you hydrated.

No trip to Fujairah is complete without exploring the emirate’s impressive underwater world, swimming amongst turtles in the coral reefs, or trying something a bit more adventurous like jet skiing or parasailing. That said, there are a lot of land-based activities to be tried out too: mini-golf, beach volleyball, and table tennis to name a few. All of these things you can enjoy from the luxury of your hotel.

Satisfy your cravings in one of the eight restaurants – yes – Le Méridien Al Aqah is a paradise for foodies with the choice of Italian, Indian, Thai, BBQ, Mediterranean cuisine, and more. It comes as no surprise that the hotel is known as the pioneer of hospitality in Fujairah.

Thankfully, there’s a flexible range of packages catering to just about everyone including all-inclusive, bed and breakfast, or, for those looking to pamper themselves, there’s even a spa package where guests are welcome to holistic treatments at the recently-refurbished spa.

Guests can also take full advantage of the kids club where children are free to explore a host of different activities including a splash pool, treasure hunts, and more under the supervision of the hotel’s friendly animators.

For a limited time, Marriott Bonvoy Members staying for 2 nights can avail an additional 3000 loyalty points as part of the summer exclusive deal.

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Dibba Road, Fujairah, UAE. Tel: (0)9 244 9000. lemeridien-alaqah.com

