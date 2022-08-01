Spa days, pool nights and a celebration of National Spritz Day…

Happy August, Dubai! If you’re here for the summer, we’re making sure no week is boring. Whether it’s seeing a new blockbuster or taking a dip after dark, we’ve got all the top events happening across the city in one handy place.

Here’s 6 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday August 1

Sip sundowners on National Spritz Day

Enjoy a trip to Southern Italy without leaving Dubai on National Spritz Day, by paying a visit to the beautiful bar at Alici on Bluewaters Island. Inspired by the endless allure of the Amalfi Coast, Alici offers refreshing flavours of fruity serves including Vistamare, Amalfi Spritz, Arancia Spritz, and Praiano Vietri. Salute!

Alici, Bluewaters Island, off Dubai Marina, 12pm to 4pm, 7pm to 11pm, Monday August 1. Tel: (0)4 275 2577, alici.com

Take a dip after dark

Too hot for a pool day? How about a pool night instead? Aura Skypool, which sits 200 metres above the city, has launched summer swim nights every Sunday and Monday evening from 9pm to midnight. Perch on one of the chic sun loungers and take in the 360-degree views as you watch the city twinkling below. Guests are invited to relax and mingle all night, while sampling dishes from the Asian-inspired a la carte menu, such as yakitori, beef tenderloin, maki and more.

Aura Skypool, The Palm Tower, 50th floor, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday and Monday, 9pm to midnight, from Dhs200 (non-redeemable). Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

Tuesday August 2

Learn something new at the Teible culinary workshop

Learn how to make Japanese marinade Shio Koji at Teible this August. Chef Carlos will demonstrate how to create the ingredient, as well as how to use it in this hands-on workshop. Running on August 2 from 12pm to 3pm, the class is priced at Dhs650 per participant.

Teible, Jameel Arts Centre, August 2, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs650. Tel: (0)4 243 6683. teible.com

Get pampered with a ladies spa day

Armani/Spa has launched an all-new ladies’ day deal offering 30 per cent off for women for any treatments above 60-minutes. It includes access to the Armani/Terme bathing facilities. The deal is available from 9am to 10pm every Tuesday. Email armanispa.dubai@armanihotels.com or call 04 888 3282.

Armani/Spa, Burj Khalifa 3rd floor, Downtown Dubai, ladies day deal avail every Tue 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 888 3282. armanihoteldubai.com

Wednesday August 3

Get some tidying tips with a decluterring session

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Professional Decluttering UAE (@decluttrme)

Laundry and dry cleaning service 5asec is partnering with Decluttr Me to offer expert organising and decluttering tips on a must-see Instagram Live session at 7pm on Wednesday August 3. Founder of Decluttr Me and author of “Can You Find it in Five Seconds?” Shelina Jokhiya will go live on her Instagram platform, answering the public’s burning questions on decluttering and organising. Shelina’s Instagram live session will also see her share the best tips on how to maintain an organised closet, with the help of 5àsec services.

7pm, Wednesday August 3. Watch live here here

Thursday August 4

Be among the first to see a brand new blockbuster

An all-star cast unites for new action blockbuster Bullet Train, which sees Brad Pitt star as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin on a mission to do his job in peace after a few too many gigs gone haywire. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on course to collide with adversaries from around the world on the world’s fastest train, all with connected but conflicting objectives. The film is out across UAE cinemas on Thursday August 4, but for a night with your besties there’s a ladies’ night screening at Roxy Cinemas The Beach in the Platinum Plus suite at 8pm. For Dhs145, you’ll get a fully reclining seat, pillow and blanket, a gourmet menu and waiter service.

Roxy Cinemas, The Beach, JBR, 8pm, Thursday August 4, Dhs145. theroxycinemas.com