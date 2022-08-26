Sponsored: Assemble your squad…

Ladies, if you’ve missed your crew of fabulous females over summer, we’ve found the perfect spot for that much-needed catch up. Gorgeous City Walk wine bar Grapeskin is launching a new ladies night on Tuesday September 6 that needs to be in your group chat.

Offering the perfect opportunity to get together over drinks, Grapeskin will offer 50 per cent off a dedicated ladies’ night menu. An industrial-chic social spot located within the boutique La Ville Hotel & Suites, Grapeskin oozes a welcoming vibe. This trendy neighbourhood hangout has an ‘everyone’s welcome’ policy, so whether you prefer to glam up or dress down, you’ll feel right at home. Ladies’ night runs every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm, so guests are invited to go for post-work drinks, an evening meal or kickstart their night out with a glass or two.

On the menu, Italian beef charcuterie, platters of cheese, crispy calamari and everyone’s favourite, truffle fries – all perfect for sharing and pairing with a wine. Of course, what’s a girls’ get together without a drink or two? A whole array of vintages from around the world will be available half price from 7pm to 11pm, making for the perfect excuse to turn a glass into a bottle. Whether you prefer, red, white, rose or sparkling, you’ll get half price off a selection of wines that can be paired to suit your mood. And encouraging guests to linger a little longer, every ladies’ night will come with entertainent from live singers.

Maybe we’ll be moving that Wednesday morning meeting to the afternoon…

Grapeskin, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, 7pm to 11pm, Tuesdays from September 6. Tel: (0)4 403 3111, livelaville.com