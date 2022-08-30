Sponsored: Instead of eating a salad behind your desk, treat yourself to a new lunch experience…

Of all the places to take a lunch break in Dubai, this one should be added to your diary now. Located on the Palm, Myrra’s new Creativity Lunch is the ultimate lunchtime experience to indulge, inspire, and invigorate.

Transporting us to the Greek isles – where folks regularly live to 100 years old in good health – the new menu was inspired by the Mediterranean diet with ingredients known to induce creativity and idea generation. In addition to their energizing menu, the vibe is spot on. The beachfront restaurant features lush flowery adorning walls and ceilings, bold island-coloured decor, beach seating, and encourages human connection in an uplifting atmosphere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myrra (@myrrarestaurant)

Between 12pm and 3pm on weekdays, guests can enjoy two starters and a main for Dhs115 per person. On the menu? Heartful flavours from Greece and Spain with a contemporary twist. Think zesty salads, fresh seafood, and flavoursome desserts. The spinach pie, tomato carpaccio, and salmon souvlaki are instant mood-lifters packed with antioxidants sure to keep you happy and refreshed all day long. End on a sweet note with their Torrija (french toast) – if this doesn’t inspire then we don’t know what will.

This daily escapade stimulates both the palette and the mind and perfectly balances out your work day. Nab a seat on the beach to dip your toes in the sand or inside to feel like you’re at a chic restaurant in Spain or Greece.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, weekdays 12 pm to 3 pm. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. myrrarestaurant.com

Images: Provided