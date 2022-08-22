Sponsored: A taste of Arabia…

Known for its delicious Lebanese cuisine, suave Café Beirut brags a gorgeous botanically-inspired venue. It is a popular spot if you just want to hang out with friends, catch a sporting event, or enjoy a shisha.

Besides this, they also have a number of themed nights with exquisite Lebanese music. So, if you want some Arabic-themed entertainment to provide the backdrop to your dining experience, here are two nights that you need to rsvp to.

Lebanese Night

When: Monday

On Monday, it’s Lebanese Night where you can enjoy Café Beirut’s delicious food and the vocals of Rami Kanjo who plays the kanun. The kanun (also known as qanun, ganoun or kanoon) is an Arabic string instrument played in the Middle East, North Africa, West Africa, Central Asia, Armenia, and Greece.

The minimum spend is Dhs100 per person, and for the ladies, there’s a free shisha waiting for you.

Oriental Night

When: Wednesday

Every Wednesday, it’s Oriental Night at Café Beirut where you can listen to the popular beats by Fady Abboud. The minimum spend per person is Dhs150.

What’s On the menu at Café Beirut?

Café Beirut’s menu features a number of popular dishes including cold mezza such as mouttabal, warek enab (Lebanese grape leaves), labneh with garlic and more. For hot mezza, pick from makanek (Lebanese sausages), falafel tacos, tabbouleh and more.

And of course, you can’t eat Lebanese food without opting for meat cooked on the grill. There’s a variety of chicken, cutlets, kafta meat, lamb fill and shawarma. And for a sweet treat end, there’s knefeh, osmalieh cheesecake, um ali, qatayef ( a sweet dumpling) with Nutella and daoukieh, among other sweet treats.

Reserve your table on 04 422 5211 or 056 575 0777.

Café Beirut, Al Murooj complex, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily 10am to 3am, Tel: (0)4 422 5211/ (0)56 575 0777. @cafebeirutdxb

Images: Supplied