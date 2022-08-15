Stay safe out there on the roads…

Using the sophisticated weather gauging technique of just looking out of a window, we can confirm that it’s quite dusty outside. You’re welcome. Of slightly more news value to the average reader, is the fact that according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), that exact genre of dusty particulate inclemency is likely to last for at least the rest of the week.

Yes, although we’ve probably passed the peak, we’re possbly still looking down the sandy barrel of another week of high-to-moderate winds and low visibility.

And with the reduction in visibility, there will be impacts on certain aspects of life. Most importantly, it creates a potentially hazardous driving environment, and the UAE’s Police Forces have urged drivers to remain vigilant on the roads, follow guidance from motorway signage and to avoid taking videos. The TikTok can wait till you get home. Although when you are home, we strongly recommend Sandstorm by Darude as your backing track.

What causes sandstorms?

Dust and sandstorms, sometimes called ‘haboobs’ here in the Middle East, are typically restricted to dry and dusty regions. They form when a sufficiently strong wind, pressure front or thunderstorm is capable of kicking up and carrying enough ground particulate to obscure views and translate into a pain in the iris for those with contact lenses. For this reason, they tend to be more common here in the UAE, over the summer months.

