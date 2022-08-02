Sponsored: Start your weekend with unlimited bubbles…

Clear your calendar this weekend, as Ula has launched a brilliant new deal which is sure to get you off on the right foot. For a brunch that actually serves breakfast, Ula’s bottomless brunch is as good as it gets. Running every Saturday and Sunday morning, could this be the best way to start your day this weekend?

Found on the golden shores of Palm Jumeirah, Ula offers pristine views of the Arabian Gulf as you tuck into your first meal of the day. For Dhs200 per person, guests can enjoy one dish from the breakfast menu, alongside unlimited Prosecco, Bellinis or Mimosas.

The breakfast menu includes a choice of Greek yoghurt, grilled pita, croissants and pastries, tzatziki, grilled halloumi, eggs any style, smoked salmon, and shakshuka. Our personal recommendation? Bring a group of your best friends and choose different options to share between you.

Unlimited fizz runs between 10am and 12pm, so make sure you arrive on time to make the most of it. Ula’s pretty location is the perfect spot to spend the morning catching up with loved ones, and soaking up the rays beside the beach.

If this sounds like your idea of a great time, book your space in nice and early by calling (0)4 566 3041 or emailing hello@uladubai.com.

Ula, Dukes Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 12pm, Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 566 3041. uladubai.com

Image: Provided