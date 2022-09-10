Inspiration for lives lived to their fullest…

Friday, September 16

New at the cinemas this weekend

“Yeah so 1994 called, they want their casting list back” — is not the tag line for the new Julia Roberts and George Clooney movie, Ticket to Paradise hitting screens this weekend — but it may as well be. The synopsis teases that a divorced couple head to Bali in order to stop their daughter from repeating their own romantic mistakes. We don’t know, but we’re assuming the rest of the run time is spent massaging a ‘will-they-won’t-they’ narrative on the rekindling of their love for one another. But the prospect of seeing these Oceans alumni reunited will likely provide more than enough box office pull for a certain generation. And if that’s you, take this as a reminder that you should be adding retinol into your skincare routine.

Skillful manUVA

Now open at Marriott Al Forsan, UVA is a brand new wine bar and lounge —and it brings a further dimension of sophistication to the hotels F&B portfolio. Weekly promotions include Winesday, Aperitivo, and there’s also a ladies’ night. The menu goes hard on charcuterie and sharing plates with options including green olive pistachio tapenade, single pan chorizo, garlic mussels, crispy corn tacos, and meatballs.

Marriott Al Forsan, open Wed to Sun 4pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 201 4131, marriottalforsanlife.com

Ten-pin contract

This bijou four-lane, family friendly, fully-licensed strike shack can be found at Abu Dhabi Country Club, and it’s karaoke bar adjacent — so even if you fail to drop pins, you can still drop the mic on a virtuoso vocal performance. That’s how we roll.

Abu Dhabi Country Club, Al Mushrif, midday to 10pm, Dhs21 per player per game – or lane rental from Dhs105 per hour. Tel: (02) 657 7777, @adccuae

In a Manarat speaking

The name when translated into English from Arabic means ‘a place of enlightenment’. Manarat Al Saadiyat is the hang space of choice for a cool selection of temporary and more permanent curations. The annual Abu Dhabi Art fair is held here, there’s an epic outdoor events terrace, a café and brasserie, three galleries, a photography studio, an art studio, a 250-seat auditorium (which offers themed movie nights) and a gift shop.

Saadiyat Island, daily 10am to 8pm, exhibition entrance fee Dhs30 per person. Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Saturday, September 17

It’s a little bit bunny, this feeling inside…

Bad Bunnies Brunch is the not sort of brunch you’d find Peter Rabbit at. His naughty brother Trevor however… Held at the beautiful boho beachside haunt, Mykonos — the brunch invite is resereved for those bunnies that are likely getting coal in their Chrsitmas stockings this year. There are a few packages you can choose between, including the Happy Bunny option (soft drinks and food) for Dhs199; the Excited Bunny (which includes house drinks and food) for Dhs299 and Naughty Bunny (premium spirits) is Dhs349. The ambiance goes heavy on the fiesta vibe and the cuisine is Mediterranean inspired, with plenty of flame grilled fair, alongside a strong vegetarian showing.

Mykonos, The Village at Le Meridien, 3pm to 7pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (050) 785 2320 or (050) 258 5544, @badbunniesbrunch

Purrrfectly purrrcolated

Meow Cafe is Abu Dhabi’s first cat cafe and that makes it litter-ly the purrrfect (yep, it’s going to be one of those listings) coffee shop for animal lovers. Found in the Al Muneera district of Abu Dhabi, it’s open daily from 10am to 10pm and we have a feline it might just be… the cat’s pajamas. Meow is home to some very photogenic, pedigree-class animals — visitors will get the chance to meet a cast that includes Kiwi, Luna, Caramel, Candle, Ola, Yuki and Yuri, Cloud, Cora and others. One thing that is worth mentioning, a small claws in the access contract as it were, there is a cover charge for entering — Dhs45 per hour for adults, and Dhs35 oper hour for kids under 10. Really not that ex-sphynx-ive and presumably all to help keep the fur babies in the manner they’ve become accustomed to.

Meow Cafe, Al Muneera, 10am to 10pm. @meowcafe.ad

Super savings

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi was your top pick for ‘Favourite Attraction’ in the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2021. And we felt that. All of our favourite DCU superheroes (and villains), Tom, Jerry, Buggs, Daffy, The Flintstones, and backed up by some spectacularly wild rides – plus all those expertly choreographed shows. And if all that wasn’t enough, there’s the additional incentive that kids go free to Yas Theme Parks all summer long (now extended until September 30). And until September 25, you can take part in Tweetie ‘I tawt I taw a puddy tat’ Pie’s 80th birthday celebrations. Though we’d recomemnd avoiding the cake if it comes in ACME packaging.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Dhs310 for adult and child. Tel: (600) 511 115. @wbworldad

Sunday, September 18

Carbs by the ocean

Antonia, Saadiyat Island’s authentic beachfront Italian trattoria is turning one this month and as part of the celebrations, they’re holding a brunch. Taking place between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday, September 18, diners will be to sample some of the restaurant’s classic dishes along with, rather excitingly, new dishes from the soon-to-launch updated menu. It’s priced at just Dhs195 and that is a vanishingly small price to pay for a conveyor belt of some of the best Italian food in the capital.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, brunch promotion Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195. Tel: (02) 667 2554, @antonia.uae

Splatter-all damage

As the name suggests, this house of artistry is all about getting a little bit messy all in the pursuit of creating colourful abstract masterpieces. They run a few different programmes for adults as well as kids — with sessions in neon work, fluid paint, pendulum art, and spinning art. Prices start at around Dhs139 for an hour and include all the materials to go full Picasso on a piece of canvas.

AL Seef Village Mall. Tel: (02) 582 3353, @splatter_rooms

Bronze-age

The hugely popular Dubai home spray tanning service, Glo Tan is now available in Abu Dhabi. Expert practitioners will come to your home and give you a completely UV-free glow up, colour matched to your desired shade. The classic option is Dhs240 with a choice between four levels of tan depth, and there’s an express service (where the tanning product can be washed off after one to three hours) which has three bronzing tiers and costs Dhs280. Arriving right at your doorstep just in time for summer holiday season (and thus avoiding those tedious ‘how come you live in Dubai and you don’t have a tan?’ questions from relatives). Coming soon — Body Contouring (yep, say hello to Mr Sixpack).

Book via the glotandxb.com website, WhatsApp on (058) 540 5667, or through the Instagram page @GloTanDXB.

