Friday September 23

New at the movies this weekend

This movie directed by Olivia Wilde, has already enjoyed quite a bit of press in the build up to its release. There was some unsavoury, let’s say ‘LaBeef’ around role switch outs, intimate scenes, rogue mouth lubricant and character inspiration. But why shouldn’t a good drama be surrounded with, ahem, a bit of good drama? Set in 1950s America, it stars, current hot Hollywood Brit picks Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in the lead roles, a couple that move to what seems like an idyllic new community. Turns out, in news that will shock only those behind the fourth wall, it isn’t so #livingourbestlife afterall — and that the town’s founder, Frank (played by Chris Pine) might have sinister motives behind his Sim City utopia-tinkering.

Book tickets: Now

Party in the KSA

Saudi Arabia will be celebrating their 92nd National Day on Friday September 23, we know right — they look great, and as part of our friendly neighbour duties, we’re throwing them a hype party. Kicking off at 9pm on Friday September 23 — there’ll be a pyrotechnic display launching into the sky in the Yas Bay Waterfront area. We strongly advise you to get some restaurant reservations in now if you want the best seats in the house. And for more information on what’s now open at Yas Bay, check out our guide to the leisure mega project.

Leave them all on red

Now open at The Galleria, Barry’s is on a mission to get you looking like hawt to trawt. Self-billed as the ‘The Best Workout in the World’ — there’s some muscle behind that claim. The HIIT classes that take place in their famous Red Room (sporting a low red-lit rave vibe, that makes everybody look good) can burn up to 1,000 calories in a session. Here your workout is split by intermittent switches between floor work and treadmill beasting, resulting in an all-round physical tune-up.

Barry’s, The Galleria Al Maryah Island. Tel: (02) 582 0755, @barrysuae

Seoul food

If you’re wondering where you can satisfy that Korean BBQ craving in the capital — Mukbang Shows, puts on quite the performance. They’re currently running a weekday lunchtime (Mon to Thu, midday to 5pm) all-you-can eat BBQ deal for just Dhs49, that includes beef, chicken, squid, prawns, alogside a la carte servings of famous Korean street food — gimari, haemul pajeon and eomuk guk. Literally no idea what that is, but it all sounds jolly lovely. There’s a premium option with wagyu ,ribeye, tenderloin and striploin for Dhs189 and the interior design is 150 per cent cherry blossom K-Pop-Art. They currently have two branches, one in Muroor and a brand new branch in Elektra. Oh and they also deliver.

Sultan Bin Zayed The First St-Zone 1, 10am to 1am. Tel: (02) 564 04 46 (Elektra), Tel: (02) 886 5150 (Muroor), @mukbangshowae

Saturday September 24

A firm favourite

This weekend there are some big international football clashes going on in the UEFA Nations League, among them — the Republic of Ireland vs Scotland, kicking off at 10.45pm UAE time. But were to watch it? We have a full guide to footie fan favourites here, but why not give a golden oldie a go? Open once more after an extensive pitch expansion and refurb — the Captain’s Arms is a British pub that flexes its thrifty tekkers every night of the week with a daily happy hour that’s more than just 90 minutes. Enjoy 12.30 to 8pm dramatic saves, with selected drinks just Dhs25 each.

Captain’s Arms, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi,Tourist Club Area, Al Zahiyah open daily midday to 2.30am. Tel: (02) 697 4482, @lemeridienabudhabi It’s Braai Day again (then Saturday, Sunday whut)

Coming up on Saturday September 24, PJ O’Reilly’s is inviting you to celebrate South African Heritage Day in the most SA way possible, through the medium of meat. PJ’s are firing up the grill in order to sear and serve flame cooked South African classics, beer wheelbarrows and spiked teas and lemonades. Live entertainment comes in the form of Sweet Chilli Jam — who’ll be performing on the Jameson’s Stage and you can add a pool pass on to the package for Dhs50. Just don’t call it a barbecue. It’s a braai.

Sat Sep 24, 1pm to 5pm, soft Dhs199, house Dhs225, premium Dhs275.

Garage band

The popular multi-kitchen B.I.G. brunch at Garage has returned to W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Garage is the high-concept eatery at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island overlooking the Iconic Yas Marina circuit. It features five distinct zones each with their own culinary focus. It’s like having brunch from five different restaurants simultaneously. With Asian options, Levantine cuisine, meat feasts, mezze, Japanese-Peruvian and ‘Tarts from the Van’, enjoy cold beverages from the signature ‘Tap On Wheels’ cart as the resident DJ creates the perfect brunch vibe. Go B.I.G. or go home, indeed.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs279 with soft drinks, Dhs379 with house drinks and Dhs529 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @wabudhabi

Sunday September 25

Ein stein order zwei

The headlines of the Oktoberfest celebrations at this Centro Capital Centre bar include a selection of five limited menu items including German sausages, spätzle and lamb shank. But that’s not all. There are several great value glücklich hour deals you can get busy with including two hours of unlimited draught beer (or other selected house beverages) for Dhs99; one Oktoberfest dish and two beers (or selected house beverage) also for Dhs99; or any three dishes and a three litre beer tower for Dhs299.

Centro Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, September 17 to October 3, noon to 1am daily. Tel: (02) 409 6514, @centrocapcentre

Celebrity roast

Chef Tom Aikens’ Abu Dhabi steakhouse, Oak Room at The Abu Dhabi EDITION offers a Sunday Roast package, it’s a three-hour, three-course menu priced from Dhs245, it comes with all the rockstar trimmings and the implied hopes of a nation pinned on the outcome. You can read the full review here, but our verdict read: There are no gimmicks here, no baseless peacocking, the Oak Room roast takes all your prejudices about British cuisine and tears them up in a fit of punk rock rebellion. Is it the best roast dinner in Abu Dhabi though? Unless you’d like to invite us round to yours on Sunday to prove otherwise, we’re going to go with yes.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi, Sunday 12.30pm to 5pm, soft Dhs245, house Dhs365, bubbles Dhs485. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @OakRoomAbuDhabi

West side stories

Gorgeous Corniche-front leisure complex, West Bay recently opened a new wave pool and lazy river combo, to add to the already considerable lineup of fun-time facilities. And lazy rivers are amongst that small collection of things (which also includes cheesecake, salary SMSs and the music of Bob Marley) that literally nobody dislikes. Access to the pool and the lazy river comes free with West Bay day passes. For weekdays, adults get in for Dhs150, but get Dhs100 of that back on food. At weekends it’s Dhs200 but you still get the Dhs100 back as credit.

West Bay, Abu Dhabi Corniche, pool and adventure park 10am to 6pm, day passes available from Dhs150 (with Dhs100 back for food and beverage purchases). Tel: (02) 692 437, @westbayabudhabi

Images: Provided