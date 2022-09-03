Your invitation to bop till you drop…

Whether you’re looking for lit bars, or soothing synths — Abu Dhabi has got your musical fancy fixed up and looking sharp this weekend. The playlist includes big name beachfront bangers. bliss-out pool raves and desert island techno breaks. No track skipping, no big fish-little fish, just freshly served speaker-to-ear-drum vibes.

Fuse ODG at Loca, Saadiyat Beach Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saadiyat Beach Club (@saadiyatbeachclub)

Taking place this Saturday, October 1 the wild Saadiyat Beach Club fiesta on the shorefront, La Loca is back and this time it has a massive special guest. Rapper and afrobeat artisan, Fuse ODG will be amping up (just directing you back to the dad joke in case you missed it) the crowd and spitting straight fire. If you want to be living your best vida Loca, entrance for ladies is just Dhs90, and you get four free drinks. Fellas, you know the drill, it’s Dhs250 and you get a big wet zero on the gratis tab (although table packages are available). Backing Fuse, is some of the UAE’s hottest turn table talent — Dj Bliss and DJ Saif & Sound, and there’s the option of scoring yourself some super exclusive cabana privacy.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Sat Oct 1 from 9pm, ladies Dhs90, gents Dhs250. Tel: (054) 581 6260, @saadiyatbeachclub

Boogie Box at Puro Eco Retreat, Jubail Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boogie Box // Hassan Alwan (@boogie.box)

This weekend, the secluded wilderness of Jubail Island is getting shaken up by a rave in the mangrove forests. A mangroove if you will. Boogie Box is taking over the Puro Eco Retreat for a 12 hour, 4pm to 4am tech and house extravaganza. Featured DJs include Cyrill Reaidy, Bazzuk, Etchar, Bianca, Hassan Alwan, Dubtricks, Maks, Patch and Shemroon. A range of ticket options are available including a BYOT (bring your own tent) package charged at Dhs100, to stays in those stunning dome tents (Dhs4,000).

Puro Eco Retreat, Jubail Island, Sat October 1, from Dhs100. Tickets available on platinumlist.net

Palm Therapy Sounds at Cafe Del Mar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PalmTherapySounds (@palmtherapysounds)

This weekend, Yas Bay’s Cafe Del Mar is experiencing a therapeutic take over. A deck spin delegation from the globally-recognised beat collective Palm Therapy Sounds will be snatching the Ibizan icon’s aux cable and pumping their trademark electro-ethno trancey house bangers into the beach club’s speakers from 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Cafe Del Mar, Yas Bay Watefront, Sat and Sun from 5pm, ladies Dhs200 (fully redeemable on f&b), gents Dhs299 (with Dhs200 back as f&b credit). Tel: (050) 402 2283⁠, @cafedelmarabudhabi

Images: Provided