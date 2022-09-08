Another brilliant month lies ahead…

October is usually a time where the city comes back to life, and 2022 is no different. From one-off parties to cultural events, new menus and more, we’ve rounded up 10 wonderful things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this October.

Dance the night away at Café del Mar

When: October 1 to 2

Palm Therapy Sounds are set to takeover Café del Mar for a weekend, bringing its signature sound to the capital. From 1pm to 5pm, enjoy the familiar beats from the 1.4 million-strong YouTube channel. Entry is Dhs200 redeemable for ladies, and Dhs299 for gents (Dhs200 redeemable).

@cafedelmarabudhabi

Enjoy PJ O’Reilly’s Picnic Brunch

When: October 1

Enjoy sharing meat boards, an open fire pit, house made sauces and rubs and live music at PJ O’Reilly’s at this one-off brunch. Packages start from Dhs199 with soft drinks, house are Dhs225 and the premium package is Dhs275.

@leroyalmeridienabudhabi

Head to a new cinema

When: Throughout October

Abu Dhabi’s new standalone cinema, Cinemacity, comes with monster-sized screens, high-end dining options, and luxurious VIP viewing suites. The 15-screen multiplex includes a 3DMAX viewing experience, a VIP Cinema, a Kids Cinema, XXL Theatre, Standard Theatre, Standard Plus Theatre, Arthouse Theatre, Presidential Theatre, the Backlot Cafe, Graffiti Lounge and Azul Lounge. And it’s able to accommodate a total of 9,000 movie-goers simultaneously.

cinemacity.ae

Experience a falcon beauty contest

When: October 2

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) will host the Most Beautiful Captive-Bred Falcons contest this month. Birds will be evaluated on their weight and body measurements, feathers colour and patterns, and general aesthetic appearance.

adihex.com

Last chance to visit the Wizarding World

When: until October 4

Shoppers heading to Abu Dhabi Mall will be able to experience a little bit of the magic of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. ‘Celebrate Hogwarts’ is a walkthrough interactive Harry Potter themed experience, offering photo opportunities across a range of movie-themed props.

abudhabi-mall.com

West to West Kitchen

When: throughout October

Champions of authentic West African and Caribbean cuisine, West to West, have just launched a new lunch time menu including bowls, rotis and wraps, caters for vegans and vegetarians as well as committed carnivores.

@westtowestkitchen

Take a swing at Southern Sun

When: Daily

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Blu Sky has a Trackman golf simulator, the first of its kind in one of the capital’s bars giving you the opportunity to swing whilst you’re winning (or losing) from Dhs85 per hour (parties of up to four).

tsogosun.com

Head to Al Dhafra Festival

When: from October 28

The 16th Al Dhafra Festival is set to take place in Abu Dhabi and will host a number of events from camel beauty contests to Arabian horse racing, and traditional Emirati entertainment.

abudhabiculture.ae