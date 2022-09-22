Sponsored: There’s never been a better time to experience the UAE capital…

It’s heating up in Abu Dhabi as the weather cools down, and to celebrate the new season DCT Abu Dhabi has unveiled an epic calendar of unmissable events and experiences. Whether you’re a lover of live music, a complete culture vulture or love to get your thrills at a sporting event, the new Abu Dhabi calendar has something for you.

The calendar spans from this September, where you can look forward to performances from Irish boyband, Westlife, and runs all the way into early 2023, when Wireless music festival will come to Abu Dhabi for the first time in the spring.

With so much to look forward to, we’ve handily rounded up the highlights for you here.

September

To end your September on a high, Irish boyband Westlife will perform their greatest hits at Etihad Arena on Thursday September 29.

October

Next month will see a trio of huge acts headline at Yas Links as Club Social festival makes its welcome return from October 28 to 30. Sing – and dance – along as Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and Clean Bandit all perform. On the subject of music, Academy Award winning A.R. Rahman is also heading to the capital for the first time, performing at the Etihad Arena on October 29.

Families who missed out the first time around will be delighted to learn Disney on Ice returns to the Yas Island arena from October 12 to 16, with all your favourite characters taking to the rink for this sellout show.

More into sport? The first NBA games to be played in the Arabian Gulf are coming to the Etihad Arena on October 6 and 8, when the Atlanta Hawks take on the Milwaukee Bucks in two pre-season games. Fans will also be able to engage with top NBA personalities at the NBA District.

Then there’s the small matter of UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev on October 22, the star of the Abu Dhabi Showdown Week show which will see concerts, workshops, parties and celebrities descend on the capital from October 17 to 23.

November

Music fans are in for a treat in November as Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will delight fans at Etihad Park on November 24. Then from November 11 to 13, Yas Links presents Amplified: a three-day music festival.

If you’re a sucker for a musical they don’t get much bigger than The Lion King, and the historical show is coming to the Etihad Arena from November 16 for a four-week run.

As World Cup fever takes over the region, the place to be in Abu Dhabi will be Yas Links, which will play host to Abu Dhabi’s flagship World Cup fan zone. Running from November 20 to December 18, expect an array of dining options, an e-gaming zone and other football activations.

For enjoying the best of local and international art, creatives will come together for Abu Dhabi Art 2022, with a city-wide array of events running from 16 to 20 November. Galleries, exhibitions, artist commissions and installations are among the must-see highlights.

December

A regional favourite, Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival, makes its welcome return from December 9 to 18, bringing with it 10-days of family-friendly fun. The Offering jam-packed schedule promises lots of exciting zones and plenty of live entertainment.

January

In the new year there’s lots of music to look forward to as 17-time Grammy Award winner Sting presents his My Songs concert at the Etihad Arena on 27 January, 2023.

February

It’ll be a star-studded evening in February 2023 when the best of Bollywood descend on Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards Abu Dhabi 2023. The date of the event is yet to be confirmed, but the unforgettable evening will take place at Etihad Arena.

March

Major music news: London’s Wireless Festival will land in Abu Dhabi for the first time ever in March 2023. Although no acts have been announced yet, the 2022 UK line-up saw headline performances from Cardi B, A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj.

