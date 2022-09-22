Sponsored: Make your visit to this beautiful resort a memorable one…

Enjoy a relaxing staycation

Upgrade your weekend with an epic staycation at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, complete with half-board premium package. The luxurious stay includes a lavish buffet breakfast, along with dinner at any of the hotel’s distinctive restaurants, plus free-flowing house drinks between 6pm and 9pm. During the day, make the most of the pristine private beach, or cool off in the adults-only pool, or blow off steam with the array of water sports activities. Packages start from Dhs2,000.

Dine at Social by Heinz Beck

Michelin-recognised restaurant Social by Heinz Beck pours creativity and enthusiasm into its menu through sustainably curated Italian dishes inspired by the country’s rich culinary history. Guests can choose from the new a la carte menu, or get the full experience with the blind menu. Simply share your favourite ingredients with the team, and leave it up to Chef Carmine to curate a four- or seven-course menu. From October 1, Social by Heinz Beck will be launching a pasta masterclass, running twice per month, on the first and last Thursday at Dhs249. The masterclass includes the chance to prepare your own pasta, as well as enjoy bread and canapés, a traditional tiramisu, welcome mocktail and soft drinks. You’ll also receive a bespoke apron and a toque signed by the Chef.

Tuesday to Sunday, 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 818 2155, hilton.com @socialbyheinzbeck

Share a feast at LAO

LAO’s meaty feast with an Asian twist is perfect for two people, consisting of a juicy tomahawk with coconut basil gravy and fire walker sauce, along with side dishes such as fried Youtiao bread and grilled corn. The mouthwatering menu is priced at Dhs680 for two people.

Open daily, 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 818 2157, hilton.com @lao.dubai

Experience afternoon tea at Peacock Alley

Peacock Alley is mixing things up when it comes to afternoon tea, by actually infusing the tea into its dishes. Enjoy tea-infused treats such as green tea macaroons, mango and strawberry tea tarts, scones with Earl Grey tea, lemon and ginger tea shrimp rolls, and crab rolls infused with peppermint tea. Pair them perfectly with a variety of refreshing mocktails, such as sencha, breakfast sour, assam breezer, and Moroccan mint tea. Priced at Dhs170 per person.

Order sundowners at Palm Avenue

Discover a poolside oasis at Palm Avenue, the home of Californian-inspired cuisine in the sunshine. Find the perfect escape from daily life to enjoy dinner with family and friends in the over-the-pool cabanas. Make sure you stick around for sunset for the ultimate cocktail with a view.

Open daily 10am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 818 2157, hilton.com @waldorfdubai

Be pampered at Waldorf Astoria Spa

Waldorf Astoria Spa has a brilliant new treatment to bring you back to life after a long summer with the family. LING Skincare Facial is an experience that will leave you feeling pampered, rejuvenated, and refreshed. During this 60-minute treatment, oxygen and collagen will be utilised to ensure deep hydration, which is especially important after summer. Following your facial, you will be treated to an enhancement of your choice. Priced at Dhs700 per person, plus enjoy 20 per cent off on skin care products at the spa boutique, so you can continue your self-care at home.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. waldorfastoria.com/dubai @waldorfdubai

Images: Provided