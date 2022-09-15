Sponsored: The award-winning Saturday fiesta is going underground for three dates only…

Get ready to Do Your Thing: There’s a Basement Jaxx DJ set coming to one of Dubai’s biggest and best party brunches. The house music duo will spin an epic live DJ set at a limited edition Wanderlust Brunch on Saturday October 29.

The iconic party brunch has welcomed thousands of foodies and music lovers through its doors at JW Marriott Marquis’ Garden restaurant since its inception. But for the first time ever it’s going underground for three dates only, so mark your calendars for October 29, November 12 and November 26. On this trio of dates, Wanderlust will shun Dubai’s glitz and glamour for an underground location, with space for up to two thousand party people.

Of course, you can expect to fill your boots with all of Wanderlust’s signature belly-busting live cooking stations and dazzling dessert displays. It’s all washed down with free-flowing drinks from an all-encompassing selection from 1pm to 4pm.

Once 4pm rolls around, the after party will see a Basement Jaxx DJ set where the duo will be spinning their floor-filling hits including Romeo, Where’s Your Head At and Do Your Thing. They’ll be supported by a line-up of top Dubai DJs such as Natalie Brogan, Andy Swift, and Wanderlust Resident DJ Adam J.

A Basement Jaxx DJ set isn’t the only international act to come to the mega party brunches, so we’ll be on Red Alert until the next headliners for November 12 and 26 are announced.

You can buy your tickets now for Dhs695 per person, or sign up for the season pass, which for Dhs1,499 gets you VIP access to all three party brunches and after parties.

See you on the dance floor…

Basement Jaxx DJ Set at Wanderlust Brunch goes Underground, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, 1pm to 4pm, after party from 4pm, Saturday October 29, from Dhs695. platinumlist.net