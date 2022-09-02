The international DJ will headline the venue’s grand reopening party…

Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Afrojack will perform at Billionaire Dubai on September 16. After a short summer hiatus, Billionaire is back with a bang, welcoming the international star to its stage for a grand reopening party.

Fresh off the back of his Tomorrowland performance, Dutch DJ Afrojack will be returning to Dubai this month. He was last in Dubai earlier this year, when he performed with Steve Aoki at Coca-Cola Arena in May.

Having made his name in the dance scene, Afrojack quickly became a multi-award-winning, platinum-selling producer recognised around the world. Best known for EDM hits such as Worlds On Fire, Turn Up the Speakers and Ten Feet Tall, guests can expect a huge night when he takes over the Dubai venue.

Bringing its What’s On Award-winning dinner and a show concept back to Dubai, Billionaire will showcase its family of skilful artists, musicians, acrobats, and dancers from September 14. Curated by Billionaire’s Creative Director Montse Morè, guests will enjoy a three-hour experience complemented by a premium menu. Chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu has prepared a menu of signature Italian and contemporary new-Asian dishes.

Known for its electric atmosphere and high end dining, Billionaire has made a name for itself in Dubai’s ever-growing dinner and a show space. Guests can expect a memorable evening filled with high-energy moments both on-stage and off. Get ready for some intense napkin-swinging.

Doors open from 9pm, while the evening’s entertainment will begin at 9.30pm each night of opening. Following the show, a resident DJ will crank up the atmosphere with a party playlist that will have you up on your feet in no time.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesday to Sunday from Sept 14, 9pm ’til late. Tel: (0)4 510 3100. @billionairedubaiofficial