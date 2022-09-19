Sponsored: Two strong flavour profiles collide in this one-off dining series…

If you’ve missed the first two editions of JW Marriot Marquis Hotel Dubai’s Celebrity Chef Series, this is your cue to sign-up for the next one.

Now in its third edition, the Celebrity Chef Series will see the fusion of Middle Eastern and Indian flavours. The collaboration will see Chef Greg Malouf making his way to JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai’s kitchens where he will be joining Rang Mahal’s Chef de Cuisine – Chef Alok Kumar.

The two-night experience takes place on Friday, October 7 and 8 and your dining experience begins at 7pm. The six-course set menu will cost you Dhs395 per person.

Meet the chefs

Greg Malouf is a modern Master Chef known for his sophisticated approach to Middle Eastern food. Backed with 20 years of experience, Greg Malouf will bring a Michelin flair to Rang Mahal over the two-day collaboration.

He will be joining Chef Alok Kumar who hails from India. Chef Alok has over ten years of experience training with international chefs and managers.

So, What’s On the menu?

Some of the starters you can expect on the menu include pani puri with hummus, falafel with raita and more. For mains, there’s surf and turf which fuses both the chef’s cultures together, Bengali-style seabass which features harissa and brik wafers, Rajasthani chicken with atayef and tahini whipped yoghurt and much more.

You can end your evening on a sweet note, with Chef Malouf’s take on beloved kulfi (a frozen dairy dessert like ice cream), infused with cardamom, saffron and honey, mango caramel salsa and pistachio.

Sound intriguing? Make your reservations on 04 414 3000 or email the team on mhrs.dxbjw.restaurant.reservation@marriott.com

If you can’t make it to this one either, don’t worry as the hotel will continue to partner with local and internationally renowned chefs in future editions.

Rang Mahal, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 414 0000. marriott.com