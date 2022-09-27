How deep is your love for these DJs?

You already know Wanderlust as the epic fill-your-boots party brunch at JW Marriott Marquis. But this season it’s going underground for three dates only, taking its live cooking stations, amazing entertainment and top tunes to a new location within the hotel. And joining the festivities will be a trio of top DJs.

Be sure to get these dates in your calendar.

October 29: Basement Jaxx DJ Set

Kicking off the first event on Saturday October 29 is the incredible Basement Jaxx DJ Set. Their legendary singles include “Where’s Your Head At” and “Good Luck” as well as a series of albums that have earned them double platinum UK number ones, two BRIT awards and a GRAMMY.

November 12: Disciples

The following event on Saturday November 12 will see British producer trio, Disciples headline the second edition of Wanderlust brunch. Their top charting tunes include They Don’t Know and On My Mind, and during their career the three DJs have also worked alongside iconic DJs like David Guetta and Calvin Harris.

November 26: Jax Jones

The third and final installment of the underground season will be headlined by British DJ and songwriter Jax Jones. On Saturday November 26 Wanderlust will welcome the Grammy-nominated artist, whose songs include I Got U, You Don’t Know Me and Breathe.

Wanderlust Goes Underground

At the new underground series, brunchers can expect the usual selection of live and interactive stations including the seafood fan favourite fin de Claire oyster tower and the Izakaya sushi bar. A seven meter Mons cheese station and a Candyland with a doughnut wall of fame are among the additional Insta-worthy moments. This will all also be accompanied by a wide range of premium drinks stations scattered across the venue.

Brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm, then the after-party will begin at 4pm and will host some of Dubai’s favourite DJ’s such as Andy Swift, Natalie Brogan and Matt West as well as Wanderlusts resident DJ Adam J.

Season passes for all three events cost Dhs1,499 inclusive of the party brunch and access to the after parties. Entry to a single brunch and after party is Dhs695.

Wanderlust Goes Underground, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm Sat Oct 29, Nov 12, Nov 26, from Dhs695. Tel: (0)4 414 3000, tickets are available here.

Images: Supplied