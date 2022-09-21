Sponsored: Dreamy views, epic DJ sets and four-hours of free-flowing food and drink…

On Palm West Beach’s sun-soaked strip of bars, February 30 is a fail-safe spot for a brilliant day of gorgeous views, lively DJ sessions, beach eats and creative drinks. For those wanting to squeeze every bit of fun out of the weekend, February 30 hosts a fun-filled Sunday brunch offering four hours of its signature festive vibe.

Running from 1pm to 5pm, perch up on one of the wicker lounge seats or the tall tables that surround the circular bar and toast to returning to toes-in-the-sand dining while soaking up the gorgeous skyline views. Bali-inspired parasols and wooden double sun beds with candy striped cushions take pride of place on the sand, while palm trees have been added to the beachfront to infuse tropical vibes all the way to the sea.

On the food front, chef Reif Othman has created a menu of grazing bites that start with nibbles of edamame, crispy beef and seared salmon. Sushi lovers are also catered to with plates of fresh California maki and avocado and cucumber maki.

For main course, there’s an a la carte offering that includes crowd-pleasing beef burgers and penne tomato, plus grilled chicken and Chilean seabass, which can be enjoyed with asparagus, steamed rice or Hokkaido sweet corn. A sweet way to end the afternoon, the dessert options range from baklava cheesecake and chocolate fondant to a zesty fruit platter or creamy mochi.

The drinks will flow all afternoon long, with packages priced from Dhs325. With the soft drinks package, sip on fresh mocktails and juices, or upgrade to the house package where you’ll also get a selection of spirits, wines, prosecco and cocktails.

February 30, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 1pm to 5pm, Sundays, Dhs325 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium. Tel: (0)4 244 7200, february30dubai.com/