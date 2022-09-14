Footballers tell all…

Yes, you read the title correctly, they will be here and hosting an evening and going in deep on the beautiful game. Iconic football stars Gary Neville and Michael Owen, will be discussing their experiences and knowledge of the footie world. This informal evening will be filled with banter and all things football and is brought to us by Live Nation. The event will be held at The Agenda in Media City on Saturday November 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Middle East (@livenationme)

One half of the Neville Brothers, Gary Neville is arguably the most famous footballer in English footballing history. The Manchester United defender, after retiring became well known for his heated discussions on Monday Night Football.

He appeared in over 600 matches for Man United, earned 85 caps for England which led to him lifting two Champions League trophies. He was an assistant coach for England and head coach for Valencia CF before beginning his punditry career.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Next up, but not subbing in, in the hot seat is former Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Manchester United striker. Famous for that one goal, we all know about against Argentina in 1998 and his memorable hat trick against Germany in 2001. Michael Owen has amassed 89 caps and was the last English player to win the Ballon d’Or.

Where to get tickets?

The two living legends will be together for one night. From discussing tactics to iconic matches, best and worst managers and everything in between. Gary Neville and Michael Owen the legends that they are, will be providing football lovers with a night of entertaining, insightful and laid-back fun.

Tickets will be going on sale on Friday, September 16 and will be sure to sell out quickly so make sure you have your alarms and reminders set. You can purchase them once they are available here.

The Agenda Venues, Media City, livenationentertainment.com, @livenationme tickets go on sale Fri Sept 16, ticketmaster.ae