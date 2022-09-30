Do some good…

In a world that is often consumed with materialism, it’s important to support the companies that are dedicated to helping the community. Shop at these brands where your next purchase will be absolutely guilt-free.

Here are some brands that give back in Dubai…

Boon Coffee Roasters JLT

Boon Coffee Roasters is founded by an entrepreneurial Ethiopian boss lady, who has a passion for coffee and helping the community. This establishment is serving coffee with a conscious by working with its non-profit to support agriculture in developing nations. With each bag of coffee purchased, 5 per cent goes to support the mission of The Boon Project, supporting farming communities in developing nations that are under-resourced. This allows for infrastructure to be built which will improve the quality of life in these communities. Boon supports communities in Ethiopia, Kenya, Mexican, Rwanda, Ugandan and Zambia.

Boon Coffee Roasters, JLT, Cluster T, Mon to Fri 7am to 6pm, Sat 8am to 4pm, Sun closed, Tel: (0)4 430 2775, @booncoffee

Charliholic

This homegrown brand is here to glam up your furry friends. If you need something for a special occasion, or just want to shake up your pooches look, this enterprise has got you sorted. Your fur babies’ custom-made bandana or bow tie is only an Instagram DM away. This brand gives back to the community will all proceeds being donated to local animal shelters.

@_charlieholic

The Giving Movement

Combining fashion, sustainability and charity, this brand is charged with positive change. The Giving Movement curates sleek and comfortable athleisure that is both environmentally responsible and fashionable. This brand is true to its name, by donating 4 USD (approximately Dhs14.50) from each item sold to its partnered charities. This amount ensures that a child will receive all basic needs such as food, shelter and water for one week. Partnering with Harmony House, a non-profit organisation based in India, as well as Dubai Cares, their donations are felt by the most vulnerable communities.

Order online, customer support is available Mon to Fri from 9am to 6pm, thegivingmovement.com

Thrift for Good

This enterprise is putting Dubai’s old clothes to good use: re-homing preloved items to reduce waste. Thrift for Good welcomes all clothes as they are committed to repairing or recycling old items or materials. Go to any of their outlets to find your perfect thrift find, or to donate all of those clothes you have been hiding at the back of your cupboard. All profits go to helping children around the world, in partnership with Gulf for Good.

Multiple locations, Mon to Fri, 10am to 10pm, thriftforgood.org

