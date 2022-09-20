Is this the most unique hotel suite in the city?

In a city of superlatives, it can be hard to stand out. But not if you’re Atlantis, The Palm. Within its collection of more than 1,500 rooms this emporium of adventure is home to two Underwater Suites. Here, guests can take a dip while sharks swim by, or drifting off to sleep watching a collection of fish and rays glide by.

Wondering what it’s like to spend a night in a majestic underwater world? We checked in to check it out.

The location

The jewel in the Palm Jumeirah crown, thanks to its iconic Arabic design, signature coral shade and sprawling 2 kilometre beach, Atlantis, The Palm is arguably Dubai’s most famous address.

The look and feel

Combining ornate Arabian aesthetics with an aquatic theme befitting of its name, this 23-storey property has laced the ocean into its whole look and feel. In the lobby, a 10-metre, 3,000-piece glass sculpture fills the grand 19-metre atrium, beaten in impressiveness only by the views from the huge windows that faces the pool and lush gardens.

The room

There are two underwater suites, aptly named Neptune and Poseidon, both of which are spread over three floors. You enter from the top floor, where guests can choose between taking the grand staircase or move between floors in a private elevator. One floor below, you’ll find a spacious living area designed in calm, aquatic hues with floor-to-ceiling windows of Atlantis, The Palm’s aquarium. Living and dining spaces are ideal for entertaining, but there’s also a neat kitchenette tucked away for long-stay guests. The aquatic theme continues as you descend to the ground floor, where the magic of this underwater experience really comes to life. While it’s easy to be impressed by Aqua di Parma amenities, gold and marble accents and a walk-in closet, it’s the glass window into the mesmerizing aquarium that really makes this an otherworldly stay. A dip in the sumptuous tub comes with a high chance of watching a shark going about its business, and as you bed down on the crisp Frette linen, eagle rays, eels and kaleidoscopically-coloured fish glide by to say goodnight. It’s a room with a view worth staying awake for.

The facilities

This aqua-themed adventure playground is packed with endless activities to keep little ones and the young at heart ‘ooh-ing’ and ‘aah-ing’ their way around the 46-hectare resort. Of three glittering pools, most guests congregate around the magnificent Palm Pool, though for an adults-only escape, a beach day at White Beach (reopening soon) is a must-try for tan-topping. Then there’s all the other activities: the world’s largest waterpark offers a choice of over 100 slides, a trip to The Lost Chambers Aquarium offers the chance to admire 65,000 marine animals, and the pampering spa – complete with licensed nail salon – is a 27-treatment room haven for switching off and escaping it all.

The roster of unique experiences between Aquaventure and The Lost Chambers is truly standout. Where else in the city can you kiss a sea lion, walk with sharks and hand feed rays all in one afternoon?

The food and drink

An impressive collection of more than 30 restaurants ranges from celebrity chef led Nobu and Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen to family-friendly fun at Wavehouse, where an all-pleasing menu of bites, burgers and pizza is perfectly paired with a bowling alley, gaming floor and even a Wave Rider. Fine dining fans are in for a treat at the resort’s duo of Michelin Star restaurants: expect a fish-focused tasting menu at Ossiano or signature Cantonese cuisine at Hakkasan. Our pick for a romantic evening is Seafire with its sultry lighting, slick service, and impressive menu of premium steaks that can be paired with decadent additions like grilled jumbo prawns, foie gras or a half lobster.

The room rates

Underwater suites complete with 24-hour butler, Imperial Club access and complimentary access to Aquaventure Waterpark and The Lost Chambers Aquarium starts from Dhs18,205.

atlantis.com/dubai