The mercury is dropping, the humidity is almost over, and rooftop season is upon us. And where better to welcome it back than next to the highest infinity pool in the world? ZETA Seventy Seven is reopening on September 29, and is launching a series of brilliant new deals along with it.

Launching an exclusive new dinner menu, ZETA Seventy Seven will welcome guests to the 77th floor for an evening of Asian fusion dishes such as sushi and sashimi, lobster, miso black cod and more. For Dhs477, diners will enjoy the four-course set menu from 294 metres high.

On Mondays, indulge in unlimited house beverages along with ZETA’s signature snack platter. This weekly deal is priced at Dhs377 for ladies and Dhs477 for gents.

Additionally on Fridays, the ladies can get a brilliant discount on the ZETA cabanas with its ladies’ night promotion. From 9am to 6pm, a group of up to seven girls can make use of a luxury cabana, including infinity pool access and a magnum bottle of rosé for Dhs2,777. Can’t make it in the day? There’s also an exclusive deal in the evening, priced at Dhs177 which includes three house drinks next to the stunning pool. Gents can enjoy the same deal for Dhs277.

No matter which day you go, you’re guaranteed an unforgettable experience, soaking up the vibes and taking in the incredible views. Note that ZETA Seventy Seven is only open to guests over the age of 21 and advanced booking is essential.

ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com