Sponsored: A night of electric entertainment and refined dining…

Inspired by the modish haunts of Tokyo’s electric nightlife underground, KOYO erupted into Dubai’s soiree sphere last year in a shower of cherry blossom and neon-Geisha extravagance, fusing the traditional-meets-contemporary fine Japanese dining with reimagined kabuki style entertainment.

Sounds of the underground

With its strong Yamato spirit, this unique Dubai destination has been a key player in the transformation of the UAE’s experiential scene, committed to evolving the face of culinary-entertainment with its programme of progressive, disruptive themed nights. Inspired by the lucid fever dreams of Honshu after dark, KOYO’s impressive lineup of events opens doors to new sensorial dimensions unseen elsewhere in the UAE — waving a bannder for the seductive, the alluring, the wild and unexpected.

However, the restaurant-meets-club is changing the way Dubai does events, with its latest innovation, Hidden Underground, an exclusive ‘on the list’ formulation. Probably their most daringly ambitious yet, built around a night of exquisite entertainment-dining, you’ll need to register quick! Invites are distributed at random, with tables of up to 10 for those lucky party-goers.

Located at Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Marina, entry to the evening is priced at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs300 for gents, this includes unlimited beverages, a specially curated two-course menu of all your KOYO favorites, and a night of exhilarating, theatrical, poetically acrobatic entertainment, all for one night only.

This is a once-off affair, taking place on Tuesday 27 September from 8pm, register now on koyodubai.com .

Tokyo Nights

Need more? The eclectic lineup of KOYO events through the week includes Suki Soiree — every Tuesday between 6pm and 1am discerning diners can enjoy two-for-one access to starters, mains, dessert and beverages from across their à la carte menu.

On Wednesdays, Tokyo Vogue takes you by the hand and leads you through neon-lit puddles of the Japanese capital. An evening of unlimited drinks and chef-selected courses awaits. Taking place between 8pm and 10pm, Dhs250 for ladies, Dhs300 for gents.

Each Thursday from 8pm to 11pm the vibe hub hosts a Bau Bau Boujie night brunch. Three hours of limitless drinks, two courses and a big side serving of kabuki entertainment.

Sumosass lets you kick the weekend off in kaleidoscopic style — with a Friday night of unlimited beverages (8pm to 11pm), sharing courses and entertainment from the resident sumos, samurais, geishas and acrobats. Priced at Dhs350 (includes sparkling).

And on Saturday, we brunch. Of course, at KOYO, things are done a little differently. Experience one of the greatest show brunch experiences in Dubai, choose from two seatings — from 1pm to 4pm and 8pm to 11pm. Each session comes with roving entertainment, contemporary interpretations of traditional Japanese cuisine and a high voltage atmosphere. Packages start at Dhs375.

KOYO, Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Marina, Tuesday September 27 from 8pm, priced from Dhs250. koyodubai.com

Images: Provided