On A Night Like This, expect an amazing live show as you ring in 2023…

Atlantis, The Palm is set to welcome pop superstar Kylie Minogue to its 2022 New Year’s Eve Party. The Aussie songstress, behind hits like Spinning Around, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and All The Lovers, will perform a string of her most beloved tracks as the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm’s legendary New Year’s Eve gala dinner.

This year’s theme is fittingly titled ‘A Night With The Stars’, and will see Kylie Minogue perform to hundreds of attendees at the glitzy gala dinner. The black-tie affair will see a custom open-air deck built at the palatial resort, backdropped by the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Skyline. Alongside a performance from the chart-topping female solo artist, those at the lavish event can expect live music from a 30-piece band, a decadent buffet that includes more than 65 desserts, and free flowing premium drinks inclusive of Champagne.

As always, a dazzling fireworks display will follow Minogue’s set, turning the skies above the Palm Jumeirah into a rainbow of light and colour to ring in 2023 in Atlantis’ signature glamorous fashion.

Packages for the New Year’s Eve gala dinner are priced at Dhs5,900 for adults and Dhs4,500 for children aged 4 to 13. Children under 3 go free. Giving little ones plenty to stay up late for, the Asateer Tent will play host to a bouncy castle, cinema, arts and crafts, games and more. Those looking for prime stage views can opt for the Rouge Circle package priced at Dhs6,900, while the best seats in the house, found in the Golden Circle, are Dhs8,500 per person.

This won’t be Kylie Minogue’s first performance at Atlantis The Palm, with the Loco-Motion hitmaker previously performing at the hotel’s grand opening in 2008. Her New Year’s Eve performance follows on from huge shows by KISS in 2020 and Robbie Williams in 2021.