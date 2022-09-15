Take a step into utopia, you should worry darling…

Get out of the house this weekend and make a beeline to see some of the latest and greatest films.

The movies airing this week are some of the most anticipated movies of the year starting with everyone’s favourite pop boy, Harry Styles. The English singer, songwriter, and actor has hit the big screens again and there are plenty of fans all extremely ready for the long-anticipated film.

Here is a guide to the latest movies coming out this week.

Don’t Worry Darling

A 1950s housewife moves into a utopian neighbourhood with her husband. She begins to worry that this glamorous community run by his company may be hiding some dark secrets. The movie already seems to have mixed reviews, with some saucy behind-the-scenes drama. Regardless, we will be watching it…

Starring: Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine

Genre: Thriller (15+)

Ticket to Paradise

This rom-com has been on our must-watch radar since the release of the trailer. Besides, who doesn’t love a little bit of George Clooney on the big screen? A divorced couple join forces and travel to Bali in order to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they themselves think they made 25 years ago.

Starring: Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Kaitlyn Denver, Maxime Bouttier

Genre: Comedy (PG15)

Dead Zone

Yet another dystopian film is hitting the big screens this week. An elite team of soldiers must descend on a radiation-poisoned town in order to prevent the collapse of humanity. They embark on a journey and perform the ultimate stealth mission using high-tech armour and weapons.

Starring: Chad Michael Collins, Tarkan Dospil, Jeff Fahey

Genre: Action (15+)

Jeepers Creepers Reborn

When you start seeing things, hearing things, just about anything that can’t be explained – seek help. In this rendition of Jeepers Creepers, Laine, who was forced to travel with her boyfriend, begins experiencing premonitions that are linked to the urban myth: The Creeper. She believes something supernatural has been summoned and somehow she is at the centre of all of it. Quite presumptuous of her…

Starring: Sydney Craven, Jarreau Benjamin, Imran Adams

Genre: Horror (15+)

Medieval

This film is inspired by the real events of Jan Zizka, one of the greatest warriors in history. There is a battle to control the throne of the Holy Roman Empire after the death of its reigning emperor. A mercenary leader, Jan Zizka, is hired to kidnap a powerful lord’s fiancee in hopes of preventing the lord’s rise to power. The story unravels when Jan Zizka falls in love and must choose between his love for a woman and his love for the people.

Starring: Matthew Goode, Michael Caine, Sophie Lowe, Ben Foster

Genre: Action (15+)

