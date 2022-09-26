The NCEMA made the announcement during a special media briefing on Monday…

The UAE has announced some major changes to the Covid-19 rules across the emirates, which will come into effect from Wednesday September 28. Here’s everything you need to know.

Masks no longer mandatory indoors

Mask wearing is no longer mandatory in most indoor settings, according to new updates issued today, Monday September 26. From Wednesday, you’ll still be required to wear a mask in the UAE when on public transport, attending mosque or in medical settings. Food service providers and suspected Covid-19 cases will also be required to continue wearing a mask.

However in all other indoor environments, including schools, hotels and malls, masks will become optional from Wednesday. It’s welcome news for parents with school children who have still been required to wear masks in lessons and between classes when indoors.

Rules for events

From Wednesday, event organisers will also be in charge of creating their own protocols on masks for large scale events across. Event organisers are encouraged to look at the developments of the Covid-19 situation, the importance of the event and the level of attendance, according to the NCEMA.

Rules for airlines

While on public transport masks remain mandatory in the UAE, airlines will be able to make their own decisions as to whether masks will remain a requirement for international travel.

Al Hosn App

The Al Hosn app will also make some big changes from Wednesday as well. Going forward, after a negative PCR test the Green Pass will remain valid for 30 days if you’re fully vaccinated, rather than the previous 14 days. If you’re not fully vaccinated, Green Pass will remain active for seven days after a negative PCR. Green pass will remain mandatory for access to hotels, attractions and malls across Abu Dhabi.

Covid case latest

Moving forward, the government will stop publishing the number of daily Covid cases from September 28.

During the official media briefing, the official spokesman for NCEMA said that the updated procedures came as a result of “continuous and active investigation” of the Covid-19 rates and hospitalisations across the emirates, according to state news agency, wam. The spokesperson further added that the UAE’s Covid situation is now considered stable with “a decrease in daily cases, and almost zero deaths are recorded almost daily for nearly 3 months.”