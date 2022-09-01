It’s home to the biggest screen on JBR…

Whether you’re a football, F1, cricket, golf or tennis fan, it’s set to be a huge season of sport. And a huge season of sporting action requires a venue that offers screens aplenty, top pub grub and a friendly atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. Step forward Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel’s signature sports bar. Over summer, it’s been given a bit of a facelift and has reopened with a fresh new look ready to welcome Dubai’s sporting-mad visitors and guests.

While it’s now got capacity for 275 guests, Offside still has that same warm, welcoming sports bar feel with wooden benches high bar stools and cosy booths finished in those perfectly squishy leather seats. The venue has gone undercover for your viewing pleasure, so whether you come by day or night it’s a spot you can enjoy endless hours of enjoyment at. There’s even an alfresco terrace complete with half a dozen TVs, so just because you’re basking in the sunshine you won’t have to miss out on a minute of the season’s sporting action.

Speaking of TV’s, alongside the six outside, you’ll find more than 25 high-grade TV screens showing every sport from around the globe. The venue is also the proud home of the biggest indoor screen in JBR, so be sure to assemble your mates here for all the big matches and races for next-level viewing. Perhaps one of the best bits is the new semi-private booths, comfortable enough to accommodate groups of up to 10. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or gathering your fellow fans to cheer on your team, you can book a booth, each of which features a dedicated TV, and decide exactly what you want to watch.

But not just about watching sports, there’s pool tables inside, while outside Offside now boasts a padel court and foosball table.

Every day of the week there’s a brilliant new deal to take advantage of, with weekly quiz nights, bingo, brunches and more all sure to entertain guests. It’s new menu is also not to be missed, with punchy Padron peppers, crispy calamari and even a half-metre hot dog among the must-try bites. Meat lovers will be pleased to hear the BBQ is back too, with American classics such as house smoked chicken wings with homemade BBQ sauce, a pit-smoked brisket sandwich, and melt-in-the-mouth BBQ pork ribs all on the menu.

Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR, 4pm to 3am Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 814 5590, offsidedubai.com