You’ll be able to try dishes from the upcoming new menu…

Antonia, Saadiyat Island’s authentic beachfront Italian trattoria is turning one this month and as part of the celebrations, they’re holding a brunch.

Whilst the idea of brunching is nothing new for many restaurants in the UAE, it’s something that’s never really been a part of the culture at Antonia’s — which makes this feel all the more special.

Taking place between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday, September 18, diners will be to sample some of the restaurant’s classic dishes along with, rather excitingly, new dishes from the soon-to-launch updated menu. It’s priced at just Dhs195 and that is a vanishingly small price to pay for a conveyor belt of some of the best Italian food in the capital.

Massivo

If we were eating at Antonia’s every day, we’d probably grow a bit around the middle too. Mainly because we struggle with willpower and turn a blind eye to portion control when we’re surrounded with lucurious oven-fresh Roman carbs. So it’s only understandable that Antonia’s own waistline has swelled, knocking through into its vacant labour lot — the new live and extended version of Antonia opened at the end of last month.

Worthy winners of the Indie Restaurant of the Year at the What’s On Awards Abu Dhabi 2022, their pizzas are all about that base (and topping).

Extracted from the What’s On review: “First, the 72-hour fermented Italian-provenance sourdough base is a masterpiece. It’s light and airy, puffed up with self-appreciation of its layered earthy flavour. There’s crunch, there’s bite, there’s profundity in that dough.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, unlimited lunch promotion Sun, 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (02) 667 2554, @antonia.uae

Images: Provided