The What’s On Lock In is returning to Ras Al Khaimah…

The What’s On Lock In is back, and this time, we’re taking our epic adults-only weekend-long bash to the shiny new Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah from October 1 to 2.

‘What’s a Lock In?’ you say. Oh, only the best staycation deal in the UAE, where a mere Dhs699 per couple brings you a weekend full of fun for you and your roomie.

You’ll enjoy early check-in, free treatments, brunch followed by an after-party, before you retreat to your room for a good night’s sleep. In the morning, you’ll enjoy breakfast, more activities, and some poolside fun before you checkout. And if you want to stay on, the hotel has sorted out a great plan for this, too.

Is there a better staycay deal than the What’s On Lock In? That would be a hard no.

Here’s a look at the itinerary:

Saturday October 1

Your weekend kicks off with an early 10am check-in. Then there’s a quick orientation session where you will be handed your wristbands and itinerary and then you are free to check out the fun activities we have lined up for you.

From 10am to 12pm, enjoy a relaxing yoga session ahead of a big weekend. While in the ballroom, for the lads Bristles and Mane will be offering free beard trims and quick cuts and for the ladies, Beauty Spot will be on-hand to help you get glam for the day. If you prefer henna, head to Henna by Z for some non-permanent tattoo art, or discover endless constellations with Star Maps. Djulee will be showcasing and selling its pretty beachwear, and TEP Factor will have some brilliant challenges to take on.

From here, you can head on to brunch which takes place at Boons between 12.30pm and 4pm. We’ve hooked you up with the house beverage package and a live band. And if your favourite flavours are a taste for adventure, our friends at TEP Factor will be back with more opportunities to flex your brain and braun.

Post brunch, party on at the newly opened Neo Sky Bar from 4pm to 7pm where we’ve sorted you out with five free drinks as well as 25 per cent off the menu. There will be some epic live entertainment throughout the night including a DJ and a live fire show. Plus there will be a chance to take the ultimate 360 degree selfie with Fame Spin. Fancy staying out for dinner? Enjoy 50 per cent off the buffet menu at The Market from 6.30pm to 10pm.

Sunday October 2

After a good night’s sleep in your room, the next day you’ll be treated to a bottomless breakfast at ULA. Enjoy a two hour package between 8am and 12.30pm on Sunday morning.

Hopefully you won’t be suffering with too much of a sore head, as there’s a high intensity workout happening in the ballroom from 10.30am to 11.30am. Or if outdoor activities are more your vibe, there’s the Water Sports Centre and Floating Water Park available to all guests on both days. There’s also a 20 per cent discount on any 60 minute spa treatment, exclusively for Lock In guests.

Those puzzle-possessed enigma merchants, TEPfactor, are back for more on Sunday. This time around they’re bringing contraptions from their brand new (What’s On approved) BoxedIn adventure — encapsulating all the phenomenal thrill of an escape room challenge, in an itty bitty space. There’s also a chance to get creative with sessions from ARTfem on Sunday morning.

If you don’t want to head back to reality, a further Dhs149 secures you a late checkout at 6pm. All What’s On Lock In guests can get 25 per cent off at Beach House, buy one get one free lunch buffet at The Market All Day eatery or 25 per cent off the menu at ULA.

The pricing

The What’s On Lock In: Movenpick Resort Al Marjan is priced at Dhs699, which includes all the above for two adults. Spaces are extremely limited and expected to sell fast, so jump online and book your room now.