Not content with being the home of brilliant live music nights, top party brunches and a tasty roast, Lock, Stock and Barrel is throwing a month long Oktoberfest bash with some un-beer-lievable events.

From October 1 to 22 mid-week specials will include tasty Bavarian eats and limited-edition brews to bring you a little mid-week hoppiness, whether you’re winding down from a day of work or gearing up for a big night out.

Once the weekend rolls around, Lock Stock and Barrel is giving its all-singing, all-dancing party brunch an Oktoberfest makeover, with special events taking place on Saturday October 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Of course, you can expect all of the usual LSB signatures you know and love with live music, rounds of shots and confetti cannons, but all given a Bavarian twist in celebration of the brew-tiful festival. Alongside free-flowing drinks, you and your mates will be able to feast on unlimited rounds of German favourites. Sausage platters, Wurstl, pretzels and apple strudel all guaranteed.

Oktoberfest special edition brunch takes place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, with food, drinks and guaranteed good times all for the bargain price of Dhs250.

So don your Lederhosen and meet us at LSB…

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs200 soft, Dhs250 house. Tel: (0)4 392 7120, lsbdubai.com/