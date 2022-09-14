The restaurant has received a stamp from two Royals…

If you love to dine at Royal-approved restaurants, this latest update will definitely shoot this DIFC-based restaurant to the top of your list.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai was spotted having lunch at Alaya in Dubai International Financial Centre on September 13. His Royal visit comes just days after his son, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai visited the restaurant.

Alaya shared a video on their social media with Sheikh Mohammed shaking hands with the golden visa holder, Chef Izu Ani. During the meeting, they were seen shaking hands and exchanging laughs. You can see the meeting in the post below.

On Chef Izu’s official Instagram account, the post was accompanied by the caption, ‘A pleasure to share my story and a few words with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ❤️ @hhshkmohd. Thank you for joining us for a beautiful lunch at @alayadubai today, I am humbled and grateful for all of your support.’

In another post, he said it was an honour to welcome HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Alaya Dubai for lunch. He added, ‘Happiness is found in the smaller moments, the beauty of sharing our time with others, and conversations that touch and inspire us.’ He ended the caption by saying he is grateful for the support received by the Royals and the country.

The Royal family is quite a fan of Chef Izu’s restaurants. Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan have also dined at Gaia, Carine, Izu Brasserie, FIKA and more. For a list of restaurants visited by Sheikh Hamdan, visit this link here.

Images: Alaya and Chef Izu social media