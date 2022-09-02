Sponsored: Win daily prizes including staycations, indulge in food from around the world and much more…

Souk Al Marfa is a great spot to bag a shopping deal. Come September, the city’s largest indoor waterfront marketplace is celebrating its one-year anniversary. The venue will come alive with festivals, activities and much more to keep the whole family entertained.

Get your shopping list ready and go shopping for a chance to win some great prizes including staycations. All you have to do is spend Dhs150 or more at the marketplace for a chance to win.

If you instantly thought that it is not in your luck to win a cool prize like that, do note that there are 62 chances to win a staycation at the cool Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai. That’s two winners daily.

The stay will include breakfast and of course, access to the fun waterpark and other activities the hotel offers.

If you spend Dhs100 or more, you stand a chance to win a hamper packed with the destination’s most popular products worth Dhs250. Spend Dhs50 and get a scratch card for a chance to win cool vouchers.

In addition to this, you will enjoy other special giveaways and roaming entertainment from 5pm to 10pm over the weekends.

Foodies can fill their bellies with a number of dishes from around the world at the Food Festival taking place on September 8, while culture vultures can get their fill by soaking in the art on display at an Art Festival taking place on September 10.

At the moment, there are more than 700 shops open and there are 200 more set to open across a number of various categories such as carpets, lights, spices, fashion, electronics and more. When the entire waterfront project is completed, it will be the UAE’s largest indoor waterfront marketplace.

Souk Al Marfa, Dubai Islands, open noon to midnight on Sun to Thur and 2pm to 2am on Fri and Sat, Tel: (800) 625 4335. soukalmarfa.ae

Images: Souk Al Marfa