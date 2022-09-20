Painting the sky green on behalf of our friends next door…

Saudi Arabia will be celebrating their 92nd National Day on Friday September 23, we know right — they look great, and as part of our friendly neighbour duties, we’re throwing them a hype party.

None of that ‘last minute panic tags in a few hastily thrown together pic collages on Instagram stories’, no, Abu Dhabi is putting on a light show with fireworks for its regional bestie.

Specifically, Yas Island will be illuminating some of its most famous landmarks in a luscious shade of cadmium green for the occasion. The lattice facets of Clymb Abu Dhabi will be getting a leafy lift with a splash of up-lit green, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island will be awash with forest hues, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi will take on an emerald glow, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi is getting Everglade-d, there’ll be big Green Lantern energy at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall will get a verdant make over, the Yas Plaza Hotels are going for peppermint chic, and Etihad Arena will find out just how easy it is being green.

And then the fireworks, we did promise fireworks.

Kicking off at 9pm on Friday September 23 — there’ll be a pyrotechnic display launching into the sky in the Yas Bay Waterfront area.

We strongly advise you to get some restaurant reservations in now if you want the best seats in the house. And for more information on what’s now open at Yas Bay, check out our guide to the leisure mega project.

Images: Provided