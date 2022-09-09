There's daily deals and live sporting action at Buffalo Wings & Rings

Sponsored: Pair all the big screen action with some wallet-friendly deals…

The sporting season is officially here and whether you’re a fan of football, F1, cricket or NFL, you’ll likely be spending your weekends glued to the live sporting action. So consider checking out Buffalo Wings & Rings’ duo of branches in JLT and DIFC, where you can look forward to some brilliant daily deals and screens aplenty to enjoy every minute of your favourite games.

Whether you’re looking to cheer on your favourite team in the Premier League, following the action of the Asia Cup or gathering your fellow American football fans for the NFL, it’s all showing live at Buffalo Wings & Rings. The all-American bars, located in JLT’s Cluster U and DIFC’s Liberty House, are fitted with huge screens and multiple HD TVs, and there’s even screens outdoors so you can watch all the games while you enjoy the weather once the temperatures cool down.

Whatever day you go, there’s a wallet-friendly deal to take advantage of. Every single day an eight-hour happy hour offers buy-one-get-one-free drinks from noon until 8pm, which can be paired with a weekday two-course business lunch through the week for just Dhs49, or bring a mate and it’s Dhs79 for two.

Prefer to head out on weekends? There’s brunches on Saturday and Sunday from 3pm to 6pm priced at Dhs119 for the soft package and Dhs199 for the house package. During the Sunday matches, you can also fill your boots with an array of tasty sliders, all priced at just Dhs9 each.

Other top deals to enjoy include an extended happy hour until 10pm on a Monday, a taco Tuesday with tacos for Dhs9 and wings for Dhs3 on wing Wednesday.