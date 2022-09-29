All your beauty treatments completed, without the hassle of leaving the house…

In Dubai, everything delivers. Whether it’s your groceries, WFH lunch or even petrol, everything in this city is at your fingertips. And speaking of fingertips, if your favourite salon is fully booked or you need a last-minute appointment, then bookmark these beauty salons that all offer at home pampering.

Nooora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nooora Beauty Concierge (@nooora.ae)

Nooora knows your time is precious, so can bring to you a wealth of beauty services whether you’re looking to get your nails done while you relax after a long day, get a blow dry for a fun night out, or treat your tired skin to a facial in the comforts of your own home. On-demand appointments can be made between 10am and 10pm every single day to suit your lifestyle, with the therapists bringing everything they need to your house, so there’s no hassle or set-up required. Nail services include a regular mani-pedi but also include extensions, and there’s also waxing and threading, lash lifts, extensions and brow laminations available to book through Nooora. It’s basically a one-stop shop for all your beauty needs, when and where you need them.

@nooora.ae

Maison Privee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maison Privee Arabia (@maisonpriveearabia)

You can book the experts from Maison Privee to come to your home anywhere across Dubai should you prefer an at-home service to a a visit to their Business Bay venue. Maison Privee specialise in offering facials and massages, so it’s more for pampering and relaxation than beautifying. On the massage front, there’s nine options to choose from, whether you’re looking for an hour of reflexology massage or 60-blissful minutes of zen with the essence of relaxation massage. Looking to upgrade to a full-pampering experience? Add on a facial from a choice of options like deep cleansing, anti-aging or a Vitamin C boost.

maisonprivee.ae

NBoutique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBoutique Beauty On Demand (@nboutiquedubai)

NBouqitue’s impressive array of services includes more than 100 at home beauty services. Whether you’re looking to get a spray tan, nails, waxing, hair or body treatments, NBoutique’s collection of trained therapists are available at days and times to suit you, bringing all the tools they’ll need for your at-home glow up. If you’re in need of the full works, book one of their packages designed either for some much-needed ‘me’ time or a pampering spa-cation without leaving the house, where multiple treatments can be completed in one relaxing session.

nboutique.ae

Mirrors Beauty Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirrors Beauty Lounge (@mirrorsbeautylounge)

If you can’t make it to one of the Mirrors Beauty Lounge locations across the city, let Mirrors Beauty Lounge come to you with their home services. Their routine beauty services are extensive, ranging from nails and hair to waxing and facials. Alongside your regular treatments, Mirrors Beauty Lounge can also arrange special occasion make-up, blow dries for an event or even bridal beauty services whether you’re looking for a glam up-do or natural make-up for the big day.

mirrorsbeautylounge.com