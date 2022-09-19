Sponsored: Book a relaxing escape to Ras Al Khaimah…

Summer days are (almost) behind us, but if you’re already looking forward to your next break, we have some exciting news. InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa have launched a brilliant staycation deal that’s sure to have you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated for the busy season ahead.

Relax and unwind with an elevated island staycation in a Seafront or Beachfront Private Pool Villa and enjoy a complimentary breakfast for two plus Dhs250 credit at InterContinental Spa for the ultimate Spa-cation.

Both the Seafront Villas and the Private Pool Villas offer an exclusive experience, complete with all the amenities you could need for a memorable stay. The limited-time package includes an overnight stay for two in a Seafront or Beachfront Private Pool Villa, Dhs250 Spa credit per person per stay, complimentary international buffet for breakfast at Saffar Restaurant, complimentary Wi-Fi and a complimentary extra bed for one child.

Alternatively, enjoy the Club Lounge experience while booking a room or suite in the Club Building to enjoy access to the world of exclusive services, including access to a private pool and bespoke culinary delights throughout the day.

The resort features a number of exciting dining outlets, including Turkish and Levantine restaurant, Levant & Nar; all-day dining outlet, Saffar; New York inspired NoHo Bar & Grill; library-style bar, Amarbar; and pool bar, ShaSha.

Guests can also make use of the sugary-soft white sand beach, picturesque infinity pool and kid’s pools, water sports and tennis courts, and Planet Trekkers and Teens Club.

Prices starting from Dhs1,000 per night for Classic Rooms and Dhs3,500 for Beachfront Private Pool Villas.

Intercontinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, Hayat Island, Ras Al Khaimah. icrasalkhaimah.com

Images: Provided