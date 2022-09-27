Festivities on this day will be kept to a minimum…

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) have announced that October 8, 2022 will be a public holiday.

The MoHRE announced the public holiday on Tuesday, September 27 via their official Twitter account.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Saturday, October 8, 2022, Rabi Al-Awwal 12, 1444 will be a paid leave for the private sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.#MoHRE pic.twitter.com/ho6FfiGOgj — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) September 27, 2022

In the post, the ministry stated that ‘Saturday, October 8, 2022, Rabi Al-Awwal 12, 1444 will be a paid leave for the private sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.’

As this date falls on a Saturday, those of us who usually enjoy a two-day weekend on Saturday and Sunday won’t get an extra day off.

Then when is the next public holiday?

We have a few months to wait as the next and final UAE public holiday of the year is in December.

Commemoration Day (previously known as Martyrs’ Day), is marked annually on December 1, which is a Thursday. Immediately after this, the UAE celebrates National Day which falls on December 2 and 3, which is a Friday and Saturday. This means those with Saturdays and Sundays off will enjoy a four-day weekend.

However, these dates are not confirmed and we will only know for sure when the announcement is released by officials. We will let you know when the holidays are confirmed closer to the dates.

Images: Getty Images