The long drive to Oman will soon be a thing of the past…

Whenever the need for a quick getaway out of the country is required, Oman is always a great option and it’s only a road trip away. Soon, you will be able to ditch the car and hop on board a train as a landmark agreement has been reached between Oman Rail and Etihad Rail.

According to an official tweet by Oman News Agency, Oman Rail and Etihad Rail have reached an agreement which will see the UAE national railway network extending a railway line to connect to Sohar Port in Oman.

An equally-owned company called Oman-Etihad Rail Company will be established to accomplish this connection.

قطارات عُمان والاتحاد للقطارات تؤسسان شركة مشتركة لتنفيذ وتشغيل شبكة سكك حديدية تربط ميناء صحار بشبكة السكك الحديدية الوطنية الإماراتية.#العُمانية pic.twitter.com/7gI9UKVKi9 — وكالة الأنباء العمانية (@OmanNewsAgency) September 28, 2022

According to Emirates News Agency WAM, ‘The newly created entity will hold an overall investment power of US$3 billion to design, develop and operate a railway network connecting Sohar Port to the UAE National Rail Network.’

The new company will need to lay the groundwork and work plan for the project and will handle the design, development, and operation of the rail network in keeping with the standards of the two countries.

This new project will help boost the national economy in both countries and will create a great infrastructure between the two neighbouring states. Travel between communities will be improved by providing seamless transport solutions between economic and industrial zones in Oman and the UAE. On a wider scope, tourism in both countries will also be strengthened.

The 303-km railway line will link Sohar and Abu Dhabi and passengers will be able to reduce travel time to just one hour and 40 minutes. Passengers from Al Ain will be able to reach Oman in just 47 minutes. While passenger trains will travel at a speed of 200 km/h, freight trains will run up to 120 km/h.

We do not have a timeline for this new project but we will be keeping our eyes on it and will update you if we hear of any further developments. For all updates pertaining to the massive Etihad Rail Project, head to this link here.

Images: Getty Images