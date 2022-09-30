Special 95 drops below Dhs3 per litre…

If you drive a vehicle, take note of the UAE petrol prices for the month of October.

From October 1, petrol prices for Super 98 will be Dhs3.03 per litre, a 38 fil decrease from Dh3.41 per litre in September. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.92 per litre, down from Dhs3.30.

Diesel will also see a drop in price to Dhs3.76 per litre, reduced from Dhs3.87 last month.

Here are the UAE petrol prices for Super 98 from January 2021 to October 2022.

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

March: Dhs3.23