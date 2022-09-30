UAE petrol prices announced for October 2022
Special 95 drops below Dhs3 per litre…
If you drive a vehicle, take note of the UAE petrol prices for the month of October.
From October 1, petrol prices for Super 98 will be Dhs3.03 per litre, a 38 fil decrease from Dh3.41 per litre in September. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.92 per litre, down from Dhs3.30.
Diesel will also see a drop in price to Dhs3.76 per litre, reduced from Dhs3.87 last month.
Here are the UAE petrol prices for Super 98 from January 2021 to October 2022.
2022
January: Dhs2.65
February: Dhs2.94
March: Dhs3.23
May: Dhs3.66
June: Dhs4.15
July: Dhs4.63
August: Dhs4.03
September: Dhs3.41
October: Dhs3.03
2021
January: Dhs1.91
February: Dhs1.91
March: Dhs2.21
April: Dhs2.29
May: Dhs2.30
July: Dhs2.47
October: Dhs2.60
November: Dhs2.80
December: Dhs2.77
All prices include the five per cent VAT.
The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting petrol prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.