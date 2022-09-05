The all-star line-up will include Claptone, Joris Voorn, and Mambo Brothers…

W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island’s track record as a dancefloor destination, its Curriculum Beat-ae if you will, is already pretty impressive. It’s built that party pedigree through hosting massive Formula One fiestas, wild IIFA Bollywood nights, and providing a temporary neon-lit home for visiting superstar DJs at Wet Deck and the W Lounge (including Mark Ronson, Camilo Franco, and DJ Damianito who all slapped base there in the last year alone).

But this latest announcement — the news that the hotel will be throwing the first-ever edition of the one-day HYPE festival this November — takes things to a whole new level.

It’s being staged at the hotel’s Palm Garden — a breezy alfresco venue with the UAE’s famous Grand Prix racetrack as a backdrop — on Saturday, November 5.

Brought to you in collaboration with media partner What’s On (yep, that’s us) and radio partner, Ibiza Global Radio, HYPE Festival has all the hallmarks of an authentic underground EDM extravaganza. The international headliners include such prestigious deck-selecting luminaries as Claptone, Joris Voorn, and the Mambo Brothers. Then there’s the support from distinguished local talent in the shape of Alex Twin, Darko De Jan, Jixo & Danz, Xavi Emparan and Victhor.

Beyond the sound, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island has curated a collection of 3D holographic sensorial experiences to deliver a truly immersive dance festival experience, ensuring that this time and forever — the HYPE is real.

But let’s take a closer look at some of your bass cone custodians…

Captains on deck

Claptone

Though usually performing as solo act, it was revealed that this mysterious plague-masked German DJ and producer is actually a beat collective. Though they rose to prominence through remixes of established artists, they’re now responsible for some monster original house and tech-house bangers. Tracks such as “No Eyes”, “Stronger” and “Just a Ghost” — they’ve even launched a series of “The Masquerade” events, blending their unique sounds with equally surreal surrounds.

Joris Voorn

Voorn is a veteran of the Dutch EDM scene, and his brand of melodic tech house has brought his skills to the attention of more mainstream mega stars — Dua Lipa and White Cliffs, to name two recent collaborative examples. He stands on a stack of four albums, countless international club appearances and reputation as a DJ’s Dj — and he’ll be bringing all that, along with a record bag full of heavy sonic sass to W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island this November.

The Mambo Brothers

What is in a name? Quite a lot in this case actually – this pair are the progeny of the founders of iconic house music hub, Cafe Mambo. Continuing the legacy of this Balearic legend — this double act has carved sonic shockwaves on some pretty hallowed rave turf including Glastonbury, We Are FSTVL, Defected Croatia, Tinderbox, Corona Sunsets India, and of course Tomorrowland. Next stop, our house… Abu Dhabi.

Tickets are on sale now, via Platinumlist and early bird tickets start at Dhs150. VIP Tables can be booked by calling or sending a WhatsApp to 050 642 0893 or 056 506 3594.

The HYPE is real friends. Do not miss out.

HYPE Festival, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, Saturday November 5, from Dhs150. Tel: (050) 642 0893. platinumlist.net

Images: Provided