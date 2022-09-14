The funeral is taking place on Monday, September 19…

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, UK in a service that will be televised around the world. The duties will begin at 9.30am (GST), with the official service taking place at 2pm (GST).

The coverage will follow the funeral procession as the coffin travels to Westminster Abbey. From there, the coffin will be taken along the Long Walk in Windsor to her final resting place at St George’s Chapel. The stream will be available on BBC One, ITV1, BBC News, BBC iPlayer, and Sky News.

Here is a list of places showing the late monarch’s funeral in Dubai

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina; Phileas Foggs, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Emirates Hills; and Notorious P.I.G, DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR will be streaming the coverage from 12pm local time.

The QE2 in Port Rashid will also be streaming the coverage from three of their restaurants: The Golden Lion, Queen’s Grill, and Lido Restaurant will all have coverage on from 2pm local time.

If you are unable to watch the funeral on Monday afternoon, you can still visit the QE2 to pay your respects until Monday, September 19. Hundreds of people have already visited to place flowers and pay tribute by signing a book that has been laid out especially for people to leave their messages of condolence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel (@qe2dubai)

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Balmoral, Scotland on Thursday, September 8. Her coffin will lie in state for four days at Buckingham Palace before the funeral on Monday.

Over 500 politicians and heads of state from around the world will join the Royal Family and prime ministers (past and present) to pay their respects to Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Images: Social