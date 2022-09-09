What can we say, except ‘you’re welcome’…

The Disney On Ice production of Mickey and Friends will enjoy a world premiere run at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena between the dates of Wednesday October 12 and Sonday October 16, 2022.

And if you’d like to be one of the first to experience this brand new blizzard of Disney magic, with the countdown now in full swing, this could be your last chance to secure those all important tickets, priced from just Dhs84. Get yours from disneyoniceme.com.

Fire and ice

This version of Disney on Ice deliberately blends the old and the new, characters from across the House of Mouse’s rich entertainment legacy strapping on skates and joining hands, all in the name of A-List family entertainment.

The likes of Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald will go head-to-head with the stars of Toy Story, there’s underwater magic from the fintastic world of Finding Nemo, and the emotionally-charged stars of Inside Out, as well as some inspirational energy courtesy of the team from Princess Power.

Going for a song

We’ve already discussed some of the musical numbers we’re looking forward to… “there are sing-a-long bangers a-plenty, ballads and show tunes galore, you want new ones? They’ve got twenty, but like us, you probably want more…”

There really is no substitute for seeing your favourite characters bring these hits to life, loud and in full bedazzling technicolour, live on ice. Whether you ‘wanna‘ see Elsa and Anna ‘build a snowman‘, or simply see the ice queen of Arendelle strap her skates on and (unlike us, who’d be clinging on to the side of the rink) ‘Let it Go‘. This show will be Frozen in your memory forever.

Or perhaps you’re a fan of the inspiring tale of Moana — that fierce daughter of Motunui, whose bravery conquered the ocean, subdued a titan and saved her people. ‘I am Moana’ you’ll say “I know the way”.

Those all important show times are below, with a from price of just Dhs84, but remember those tickets are selling out fast.

Wednesday, October 12 — 7:30pm

Thursday, October 13 — 7:30pm

Friday, October 14 — 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Saturday, October 15 — 11:30am, 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, October 16 — 11:30am, 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 12 to 16. disneyoniceme.com

Images: Provided