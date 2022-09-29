Get around the city in style…

International ride-hailing service, Yango has officially launched in Dubai which means you can now ride around the city in luxury. Yango already operates in more than 20 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia and has now dipped its toes into the GCC market.

It has been approved by all the necessary authorities in the Emirate.

The General Manager of Yango GCC said that they were delighted to be announcing the launch of the service in Dubai. He mentioned that Dubai is one of the most influential economic centres in the region that attracts investments and people from all over the world. ‘We are excited to present users in Dubai with an advanced ride-hailing service like no other.’ he commented.

So, how does it work?

In order to hail a car, you first need to download the app.

Launch the app, and select your destination. Here you have a choice to make between two different tiers. Comfort, which grants you access to premium cars such as a Lexus ES or Premier which includes luxury cars such as Mercedes S Class and BMW 7 series cars. For a slightly higher price, Yango promises a supreme level of customer service.

You will then be connected to the nearest driver.

Yango also contributes to alleviating traffic congestion by providing quick car dispatches thanks to exclusively developed technologies. While drivers can only accept one ride at a time, if a customer is hailing the car near the driver’s current drop off location, they will be able to schedule a pickup with the new customer in advance.

What are the costs for a ride?

Here’s an example. A ride from One & Only Royal Mirage in the Marina to Mall of The Emirates will cost approximately Dhs52.50 in a comfort tier and Dhs56 in the premier tier. A ride from La Mer to Dubai Mall will cost around Dhs39 in comfort and Dhs42 in premier tier.

Yango is now available for free download from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Images: Supplied